BLACKSBURG, Va. – Around this time a year ago, Auburn started to find its defensive prowess – and it took them all the way to the state crown.

On Saturday, the Eagles found that winning formula once again.

Down by as many as 13 points early, Auburn chipped away at the deficit for much of the Region 1C championship contest before holding George Wythe without a basket for six fourth-quarter minutes en route to a 65-55 victory inside Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum.

“We have really good length out there,” admitted Auburn coach Terry Millirons, whose squad looks to defend its championship during next weekend’s state quarterfinal game against Honaker. “Nicholas [Millirons] is usually our best on-ball defender, and then we always have Bryce [Gill] there at the basket to protect the lane. He also seems to deter things. That’s when we are playing our best.”

Millirons (15 points) and Gill (14 points) made things crucially difficult for a Maroon squad which bolted out to a 17-4 lead in the game’s opening seven minutes. During a three-minute stretch of the final stanza, though, it was Gill who forced two tough shots – while also swatting away three would-be GW baskets.

“We knew we just had to keep battling,” noted Gill.

Although the Maroons (24-3) led for much of this one, foul trouble began to creep up on the locals midway through the contest. Ty Campbell drew his third foul just before the break, while teammate Shane Huff was whistled for his fourth midway through third – right as Auburn (22-8) was making its charge.

“That hurt us,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “We lost our composure a little bit, and they made the plays down the stretch. We just didn’t respond very well.”

But although the Eagles took their first lead at 44-43 late in the third off Michael Wilson’s floater, the Maroons – despite the foul woes – promptly wrestled the lead right back. Brayden Rainey’s trey at the top of the key with 1:17 left in the third put GW ahead 50-46.

But the duo of Millirons and Gill altered almost every fourth-quarter GW shot. Gill eventually put the Eagles ahead for good on a post-up banker for a 51-50 advantage with 3:38 showing. Teammate Sam Duncan, who compiled 10 points, then sent home a dagger-like trey just a minute later.

“They came out hot and knocked down shots,” noted Millirons, who finished 5-of-7 from the field. “They were tough to beat in that first quarter. But we calmed down and started hitting shots. We started feeling confident in what we could do.”

After hitting over 50 percent of their shots through three periods, the Maroons missed 10 of 11 down the stretch – which definitely had a lot to do with the aforementioned Eagle duo.

David Goode had 16 points for the Maroons and paced all scorers, while Huff and Reed Kirtner chipped in 11 points apiece.

“We had a difficult time finishing in the fourth quarter,” concluded Dunford, whose squad will travel to Twin Springs for next week’s state quarterfinal matchup. “They’re long, and they have some athletic kids. We had opportunities to finish, and they made exceptional defensive plays.”