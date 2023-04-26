Braelyn Hall doubled twice, tripled, scored three runs, drove in two more and also tossed a seven-hitter in the circle to lead Eastside to a 12-3 Cumberland District road win over Twin Springs on Wednesday.

It was the 300th win of Eastside coach Suzi Atwood’s career with the Spartans. She is the only softball coach the school has had.

Emmaleigh Banks and Taylor Clay each homered for Eastside. Clay had four hits and drove in three runs. Maya Durham had four hits and drove in three runs.

Aubrey Meade’s three-run home run was the highlight for the Titans.

Hall struck out 12 batters and allowed just three hits in picking up the win.

Holston 25, Northwood 5

Lucia Wright had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in four more as the Cavaliers pounded out 19 hits, including six doubles, a triple and two home runs, in a Hogoheegee District road rout at Northwood.

Rily Cobler had three hits, including a triple, drove in five runs and picked up the win in the circle. MJ Musser had three hits, including two doubles, scored three runs and added four RBIs. Molly Turner scored four runs.

Northwood was led by Maddie Lowe, who had two doubles, drove in three runs and scored two more.

Rural Retreat 14, Chilhowie 2

Jenna Mutter had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in four runs to lift the Indians to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Warriors.

Elaina Terry added two hits, including a home run, and also drove in five runs. Kailey Davidson scattered five hits to pick up the win for the Indians (8-7).

Sunni Martin and Lexi Williams drove in runs for the Warriors.

Lebanon 9, Patrick Henry 1

Morgan Varney and Shelby Keys each hit home runs and Erin Rasnake scattered five hits to lead the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Rebels.

Keys went deep in the sixth with a two-run shot, while Varney hit a solo shot in the same inning. Varney finished with two hits.

Lexie Boone had two hits for Patrick Henry, while losing pitcher Sophia Wright had a hit and drove in a run.

River View (W.Va.) 18, Twin Valley 3

Dezi Deel had two hits and Skylar Vanover had one hit in the Panthers’ loss to the Raiders. Deel and Vanover each scored a run for the Panthers.

Tazewell 6, Virginia High 1

Sophomore Carly Compton struck out 15 and allowed just one hit and also homered, doubled and scored twice to lead the Bulldogs to a Southwest District road win over the Bearcats.

Maddie Gilliespie had two hits and Hannah Haynes drove in two runs for the Bulldogs. Haley Reynolds also had two hits for Tazewell.

Virginia High’s lone hit was by Aidan James, who also scored the lone run for the Bearcats.

West Ridge 11, Sullivan East 0

Katelyn Jamison hit a three-run home run and Lily Frazier added a solo shot to lead the Wolves past the Patriots.

Katie Botts and Olivia Ashbrook had the lone hits for Sullivan East against Miranda Henley.

Madison Chapman had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for Weste Ridge. Frazier had three hits, two runs and two RBIs and Natalie Moore doubled, singled and scored three runs. Jamison homered, singled and had three RBIs in the win.

BASEBALL

Lebanon 12, Patrick Henry 0

Nathan Phillips tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the Pioneers’ Hogoheegee District home shutout of the Rebels.

Nick Belcher homered, doubled and drove in four runs for Lebanon. Jacob Crabtree had a double and three RBIs and Phillips also drove in two runs for the Pioneers. Chance Parker doubled and scored twice.

Patrick Henry’s lone base runner reached on an error in the fifth against Phillips, who struck out 12 and walked none.

Tennessee High 11, University High 1

Ryland Henard collected two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs and also picked up the win on the mound in a non-conference win over University High.

Tennessee High (19-4) also received a triple and two RBIs from Bralyn Price and a double and two RBIs by Andrew Dingus. Evan Mutter added a solo home run.

Garrett Gentry had a triple and single for University High, which got just four hits off Henard and Price.

Woodrow Wilson 9, Richlands 8

Isaiah Patterson’s bases-leading single in the bottom of the seventh capped off a five-run rally to send the Flying Eagles past the Blue Tornado in the Coppinger Invitational at Bowen Field in Bluefield.

Woodrow Wilson will play Tazewell in the Coppinger championship game on Friday, weather permitting.

Dylan Brown led Richlands with three hits and four RBIs. C.J. Earls also had three hits and three RBIs in the loss.

Eastside 17, Twin Springs 4

Eli McCoy had two hits and scored three runs and Christopher Steel added two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Spartans to a Cumberland District road win over the Titans.

Will Johnson and Jeremy Dexton drove in two runs each for Eastside (11-2, 6-0). Jaxsyn Collins struck out four in three innings to pick up the win.

Twin Springs (5-9, 2-4) was led by Ryan Horne and Will Farmer with two hits each.

Holston 7, Northwood 5

Dustin Bott had three hits and the Cavaliers pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth to earn a Hogoheegee District road win over the Panthers.

Dillon Bott and Brycen Richardson had two hits apiece for the Cavaliers.

Drew Cardwell and Eli Williams had two hits each for Northwood.

Providence Academy 15, John Battle 5

Providence Academy had 12 hits, including three home runs and two doubles, while scoring nine second inning runs to earn a home win over the Trojans.

Broadie Bailey drove in two runs and scored twice for John Battle.

Nathan Eisfelder homered, singled, scored three times and drove in four runs for Providence.

BOYS SOCCER

John Battle 8, Lebanon 0

Chloe Turner scored goals for the hat trick and Ava Wallace scored two goals and added two assists in the Trojans’ win over the Pioneers.

Taylor Wallace, Macy Odum and Claire Booher also scored for John Battle (7-5). Booher had two assists and Taylor Wallace had one in the win.

Macie Ratliff had the clean sheet in goal.

LATE MONDAY

BASEBALL

Tazewell 11, Marion 10

It technically wasn’t a Southwest District game – it was a contest that is part of the Coppinger Invitational Tournament – but the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes and Tazewell Bulldogs played a classic on Monday night.

Luke Childress had three hits and three RBIs as the Bulldogs earned an 11-inning victory.

Tazewell trailed 7-1 before taking the lead thanks to a seven-run sixth inning. Marion tied things up in the top of the seventh inning and then teams played well into the evening at Bowen Field.

The teams traded runs in the 10th inning.

Marion scored once in the top of the 11th inning, but Tazewell scored twice to earn a walk-off win.

Mason Pugh had five hits and three RBIs for the ‘Canes.

SOFTBALL

Unicoi County 13, Sullivan East 9

Kendell Hensley hit two of Unicoi County’s four seventh-inning homers as the Blue Devils rallied for a win over Sullivan East in a thrilling Upper Lakes Conference slugfest.

Unicoi County trailed 6-5 before scoring eight runs in the top of the seventh. Hensley hit two solo shots during the frame, while Peyton Higgins and Destiny Bridges also went yard.

East received a homer from Olivia Ashbrook, who finished with three hits and three RBIs. Keelye Fields also had three RBIs, while Evie Leonard and Jasmine Jackson contributed two hits apiece.