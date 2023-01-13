Attorney General files suit regarding Bristol Virginia landfill

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a lawsuit on Friday against the city of Bristol regarding its embattled landfill.

Filed on behalf of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Waste Management Board and Virginia Air Pollution Control Board, the complaint seeks a civil penalty of $32,500 per day, per violation for a series of violations outlined from the date each began and was abated, court documents show.

It further asks the court to order the city into compliance with laws and regulations, issue an injunction regarding waste at the landfill — although it stopped receiving waste there last September — and other relief, including attorneys fees.

Last fall the city and DEQ negotiated but failed to agree on terms of a consent order to meet a series of recommendations set forth by the agency’s panel of landfill experts.

The complaint spells out that the city has recorded multiple, ongoing violations of its air pollution control permits and solid waste permits.

“The city’s maintenance and operation of the facility, as described herein, has violated and continues to violate the Virginia Waste Management Act, the Virginia Solid Waste Management regulations and the conditions of the associated waste permits regarding the facility,” according to the complaint.

City Manager Randy Eads issued a written response.

“The city of Bristol welcomes the opportunity to accomplish its landfill remediation objectives in cooperation with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General and Department of Environmental Quality, and the city of Bristol has insisted that a Virginia court case is a necessary and important procedural step,” Eads said in the written statement. “It will provide the opportunity for public notice that we hope will give the public confidence in our remediation work at the landfill.

“This lawsuit provides an opportunity for the parties to reach an agreement on a consent decree that will resolve outstanding issues with the Commonwealth’s regulators and place Bristol’s landfill remediation efforts and timeline into a court order,” Eads said in the statement.

The new complaint comes on the heels of a recent federal court order directing the cities of Bristol Virginia and Bristol Tennessee to take that case to mediation under Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent.

Bristol Virginia has been following the directives of the DEQ expert panel and is presently constructing a sidewall odor mitigation system, planning to further expand the gas collection system, adding more cover over the waste mass and working toward closure, city officials have said. That work is expected to cost upwards of $60 million.