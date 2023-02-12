ABINGDON, Va. — People who showed up at Wolf Hills Brewery last Thursday evening were there to dance, not just drink.

The dance floor at the Abingdon brewery was filled with at least a dozen or more couples and singles, all of them sharing one thing in common — they came to dance the night away.

Or, at least learn how it’s done.

Dressed in casual attire and sporting a pair of sneakers, longtime dance instructor Ashby Dickerson led the eclectic group of dance students who were willing to give it a whirl.

“I love to dance,” said Karen Moore, who showed up with her husband Ernie Braganza to learn some steps. “This has been so much fun.”

Deni and Tom Peterson dropped by for a fun evening at the brewery. “I’ve danced with Ashby before and it’s delightful. He’s a great teacher. He takes the lead and tells you where to go and you just follow along.”

The dance wasn’t just for the grown-ups.

Chad Brown brought his 6-year-old daughter Abigail to the dance for a Valentine’s Day father-daughter date. “She has a younger sister so I’ll be bringing her next week,” laughed the father.

Dickerson’s feet were as light as air as he demonstrated the energetic moves of swing dancing, a popular social dance that’s going through a revitalization in the country. It started with the Glenn Miller era, characterized by upbeat and lively moves.

“Swing dancing has a lot of small steps and turns. It’s a nice exercise and fairly speedy depending on the music,” said the instructor, who also enjoys classic styles of dancing, such as fox trot, rumba, tango, and waltz.

By the way he moves, most people would never guess the age of the spry dancer whose energy lights up the dance floor.

If you ask Dickerson what it’s like to be 80, he’ll probably just grin and maybe even ask you for a dance.

An officer at PennStuart law firm in Abingdon, an avid racquetball player and co-owner of Abingdon Racquetball, and an accomplished dancer, the man’s feet are rarely still.

Just last week, he started his day with a morning game of racquetball, followed by a two-hour game of pickle ball after lunch, and a visit to the office to catch up on work, all before teaching dance lessons that night.

“I try to get at least 10,000 steps a day,” said Dickerson, who exceeds that number most of the time.

“I like the exercise and social benefits of dancing.” He believes dancing improves physical fitness and just makes you feel better about yourself.

The instructor said it’s a combination of things that makes dancing an attractive form of exercise for him.

“It’s a very social activity. You can play bridge and the only exercise you’re going to get is reaching for the M&Ms. Dancing is a great workout and it’s interesting,” he said.

“Not only that, dancing improves brain function and boosts memory. It improves the state of mind and even helps with balance.”

The rush of freedom on the dance floor outweighs any challenges.

“Some people get through that initial awkwardness by drinking a beer before getting on the dance floor. I just tell them you have to dance like no one’s watching.”

Part of his job as a dance instructor is to demonstrate dance moves while encouraging his students to ask questions.

“Dancing is something everyone can learn,” he said. “I can teach anybody in five minutes to have fun while dancing. They may not be very good, but they’ll have fun.”

Dickerson has loved dancing since he was a child. He began expressing himself through the art form when he was a young teen growing up in Buffalo, New York. His mother enrolled him in dance lessons when he was in middle school.

“I didn’t learn very much and I wasn’t very good,” laughed Dickerson. “All I remember learning in those classes was how to go across the room to ask a girl to dance.”

After graduating from the University of Vermont and George Washington University Law School, Dickerson joined the U.S. Army where he served twenty years as a judge advocate general, or JAG, officer and military judge, acting as a legal resource for soldiers. He served in Vietnam, Germany, and Italy and various locations in the United States before retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1988.

He enrolled in dance workshops and classes while in the Army but didn’t begin to take dancing seriously until after he located in Abingdon to practice law for PennStuart. Dickerson chose to reside in Abingdon where his late father had been an engineer with Westinghouse.

After being asked to teach ballroom dance at Emory & Henry College in the early 2000s, Dickerson went on to later share his dance skills at Virginia Highlands Community College and the Harry L. Coomes Recreation Center.

Currently, he teaches dance at the Appalachian Events & Gaming Center, formerly the Abingdon Community Center, at 8:15 p.m. on Mondays.

No partner or dance experience are required to join the fun at Wolf Hills Brewery from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays in February. Dickerson will conduct two more classes on Feb. 16 and 23.