Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ricky Morton has grappled with Ric Flair, feuded with the Four Horsemen, starred at Starrcade, wrestled in a battle royal at WrestleMania and is enshrined in the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame.
Jack Henopp fired up the grill at Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant this spring, looking for “an opportunity” to showcase his style. “I was looking to do my own upscale kind of restaurant,” he said.
Virginia State Police Trooper D.J. Hess continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on May 1 along I-81 in Washington County, Virginia, police announced Sunday.
A Bristol, Virginia man shot in the head inside a city apartment home Thursday night died Friday and a juvenile faces gun charges, police said Friday.
A Pound, Virginia, man faces an attempted capital murder charge after authorities say he shot the police chief of Norton on Friday before being wounded by return gunfire.
ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a Virginia unemployment scheme that involves dozens of co-conspirators, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.
Virginia High football coach Michael Crist is leaving Bristol to become the leader of the Radford Bobcats.
Trail Days hikes back into this “Town of Many Trails” next weekend, May 14-16. This marks a return to the Appalachian Trail-themed event, which was canceled in Damascus last year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
BRISTOL, Va. — Authorities say charges are pending against a juvenile following a Thursday night shooting in Bristol.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.