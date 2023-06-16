Jun 16, 2023 43 min ago 0 1 of 2 LSU pitcher Ty Floyd pitched for the Bristol State Liners in 2021. Floyd and the Tigers will face SEC foe Tennessee in the College World Series on Saturday in Omaha, neb. DAVID CRIGGER/BRISTOL HERALD COURIER George Wythe qraduate avery Mabe is a pitcher for the Virginia Cavaliers, which will open the College World Series tonight against Florida in Omaha, neb. PHOTO COURTESY: UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA Related to this story Most Popular CLASS 2 SOFTBALL: Page torn by Tazewell Bulldogs in state semifinals Emotions ran high for Page County following its season-ending loss on Friday.When Tazewell’s Carly Compton tossed her 13th strikeout for the f… CLASS 1 BASEBALL: 'Tater' caps Lebanon's state title with no-hitter against Auburn in finals Once he stepped on the mound Saturday afternoon at Salem Memorial Ballpark, Lebanon High School pitcher Nathan “Tater” Phillips was in comple… CLASS 1 BASEBALL: Cody Compton guides Lebanon Pioneers to state title in first season Amid the intense emotions and growing crowd noise that comes with each pitch of a state championship game, first-year Lebanon High School head… CLASS 2 SOFTBALL: Tazewell relies on Dog Ball to win state with 5-2 victory over James River The Tazewell Bulldogs relied on the mastery of sophomore pitcher Carly Compton to reach their first VHSL Class 2 title game this season.Tazewe… CLASS 1 BASEBALL: Small ball, pitching lifts Lebanon Pioneers to 4-1 semifinal win over Middlesex, berth infinals As the big stage beckoned in a king-sized stadium, Lebanon High School’s little leadoff man came up huge.