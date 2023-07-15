Jul 15, 2023 56 min ago 0 1 of 2 Cale Bryant (10), who recently graduated from West ridge carried the American flag onto the field for the Wolves' inaugural home game in 2021. West ridge opens the 2023 season on Aug. 18 at Volunteer. BRISTOL HERALD COURIER FILE PHOTO West ridge head coach Justin Hilton and the Wolves are preparing for their third season in Blountville. BHC FILE PHOTO Related to this story Most Popular PREP FOOTBALL: Gene Malcolm Stadium uncertainty for Virginia High Bearcats as season looms “As it stands now, we are exploring all options, but it does not appear that the home side of the stadium will be available at least at the be… PREP BASEBALL: Adam Moore returns to lead Virginia High Bearcats When it comes to Virginia High’s 2024 baseball season, head coach Adam Moore will be back for more. Bristol gets voice, vote on Amtrak passenger service effort The Twin City’s efforts to secure Amtrak passenger service now have a voice and a vote on the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority board of directors. Police car chase Sunday ends in death of larceny suspect Police in Washington County, Virginia, pursued a man suspected of larceny along southbound I-81 on Sunday afternoon. PREP FOOTBALL: Plenty of Northeast Tennessee football games to watch in '23 High school football season is fast approaching, with the first games in Northeast Tennessee slated for Aug 18.While a TSSAA-mandated dead per…