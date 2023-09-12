Related to this story
Most Popular
Eighteen high school football games will be played, including one tonight in Castlewood, and 17 more on Friday. Who are the favorites in each …
FRIDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Abingdon stuns Gate City; Radford coach Crist wins in return to Bristol; Patrick Henry hangs 60 on Burton; Science Hill stops Union; Hurley gets first win; Sullivan East is 3-1; Ridgeview, Graham still unbeaten
Tobias Reed's 22-yard field goal with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Abingdon defeated Gate City 17-14 for its…
PREP FOOTBALL: Merrick Buchanan's clutch kick clinches OT win for Holston Cavaliers over John Battle
BRISTOL, Va. – Merrick Buchanan put his best foot forward for Holston High School’s football team, even though his merits as the kicker for th…
It’s not a stretch to say that Chris Mabe was made to be an Appalachia Bulldog and that’s not just because many of his relatives with the same…
TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Marion coach Amanda Hanshew picks up 300th volleyball victory; Ridgeview tops Battle in battle of unbeatens; Union, Abingdon get sweeps
Ella Moss helped her coach reach a milestone on the volleyball court.