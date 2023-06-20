Jun 20, 2023 56 min ago 0 1 of 2 Joe Kinneberg, center, poses with his godfather Terry Francona (left) and father Bill Kinneberg (right) after a game Joe played for Western Nebraska Community College. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Joe Kinneberg, a rising senior at Newman University in Kansas, is hitting .333 with seven RBIs for the Bristol State Liners. RICHARD RICO, SNAPSHOTS Related to this story Most Popular COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Appalachian League having impact on CWS Avery Mabe, Matthew Buchanan and Chase Hungate have plenty in common.They all three pitch for the University of Virginia Cavaliers.Each attend… COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Virginia's Chase Hungate (Abingdon) ready for the big stage Chase Hungate has experienced major moments as an athlete before. Washington County summer recreation program canceled Washington County’s summer recreation program won’t happen this summer, because the county’s recreation director resigned earlier this week. PREP ATHLETICS: Leadership changes for Union Bears After nine seasons leading the girls basketball program at Union High School, Kory Bostic is now the man in charge of the Bears’ boys hoops te… The world’s largest kidney stone has been removed — and it’s the size of a grapefruit The world’s largest kidney stone has been removed from a patient in Sri Lanka – and it’s about the size of a grapefruit, as long as a banana a…