Sullivan east senior receiver Tyler Cross is one of several talented targets for the patriots' air raid offense led by quarterback drake Fisher. Cross is averaging nearly 22 yards per catch and has scored six touchdowns.
EMILY BALL BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
Tyler Cross runs for yards after the catch during the patriots' home loss to Tennessee high earlier this season. he is averaging 21.9 yards per reception and has scored six touchdowns.
The Holston Cavaliers and Abingdon Falcons gave their playoff hopes a boost, Honaker held off Rye Cove in a small-school showdown and the quar…
Sullivan east senior receiver Tyler Cross is one of several talented targets for the patriots' air raid offense led by quarterback drake Fisher. Cross is averaging nearly 22 yards per catch and has scored six touchdowns.