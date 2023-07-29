The field comes to the start-finish line to begin the final segment of Thursday night's Camping World SRX Series race at Pulaski County Motorsports Park. Kyle Busch drove the No. 51 car to the win.
DAVID HUNGATE PHOTOS, THE ROANOKE TIMES
Marco Andretti and Bobby Labonte get tangled up during Thursday night's Camping World SRX Series race at Pulaski County Motorsports Park.
Marco Andretti takes to the outside of turn four to challenger leader Kyle Busch for the lead during Thursday night's Camping World SRX Series. Busch would go on to win the race.
Former Virginia Tech football coach and race Grand Marshal Frank Beamer gives the command for drivers to start their engines during Thursday night's Camping World SRX Series race at Pulaski County Motorsports Park.
Race winner Kyle Busch waves the checkered flag after Thursday night's Camping World SRX Series race.
