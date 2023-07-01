Jul 1, 2023 49 min ago 0 1 of 3 Union County baseball coach Josh Orrick is all smiles after leading the Patriots to the TSSAA Class AA state championship this season. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO S Josh Orrick prepares to throw a pitch during his tenure as a relief pitcher at Virginia Intermont College. Union County baseball coach Josh Orrick pitched for the Virginia Intermont Cobras from 2004-07. He has now become a successful high school coach. Related to this story Most Popular Shot putter runs 100-meter hurdles to save team from disqualification after teammates injured Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media. PREP FOOTBALL: Schedule release means season isn't far behind The Virginia High School League released its master football schedule on Monday, an occurrence that serves as an important date on the gridiro… Janitor heard ‘annoying alarms’ and turned off freezer, ruining 20 years of school research worth $1 million, lawsuit says A university janitor who turned off a freezer after hearing multiple “annoying alarms,” ruined more than 20 years of research, according to a … Long enjoys sharing his Clydesdale team with region Rain kept the six Clydesdales tucked inside their 53-foot trailer, but the team from Bart Long & Associates, Realty and Auction were still… Laws taking effect Saturday to bring change to Virginians' daily lives Hundreds of new Virginia laws take effect Saturday. Here's a look at some that will affect Virginians' lives, ranging from cars to cannabis pr…