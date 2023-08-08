Related to this story
Most Popular
Ridgeview football player Gabe Hackney knows all about hard times.In each of the past three seasons, the 5-foot-9, 210-pound bulldog has been…
BRISTOL, Va. — Much like the poem “Casey at the Bat,” this past Monday’s abrupt first-inning cancellation of the Bristol State Liners game con…
Jake Slagle was named Sullivan County’s winner in the Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Achievement Award contest.
VHSL NOTEBOOK: Union's Slagle will be young coach leading young team; Delp steps down as Abingdon's golf coach; Twin Valley football giving it a go; Potter pins down college choice
Wes Slagle will be the youngest girls basketball coach in the Mountain 7 District this winter and fittingly the Union High School squad he is …
APPY LEAGUE: Final Appalachian League game at DeVault Stadium canceled after 14 minutes, eight batters due to unsafe field conditions in anticlimactic ending
“I know that they need a stadium,” Bill Kinneberg said. “I know that and it will be great, but this is a cool place here. … It’s unique, it’s …