Arrest made and victim identified in Memorial Day murder

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. -- A Johnson City woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal Memorial Day shooting in Bluff City, and the murder victim has been identified.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Offie arrested Misty Magic James, 26, and charged her with Especially Aggravated Burglary and Felony Murder, the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday morning statement.

The investigation began at around 11 a.m. Monday, when the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an unresponsive Bluff City woman, the statement said. Upon reaching the house in question, on the 1500 block of Hunting Hill Road, they found Trina Jones, 60, dead from “an apparent gunshot wound,” according to the statement.

The statement said that the officers investigating the case received information that led them to talk with and arrest James.

“The investigation remains ongoing at this time,” the statement added. “Misty James remains incarcerated with a $100,000 bond.”