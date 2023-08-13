RAYS: Pitcher Shane McClanahan is done for the regular season due to a left arm injury.

GUARDIANS: All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with the White Sox's Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two.

BLUE JAYS: José Bautista was joined by his family, and several former teammates, coaches and managers for a pregame ceremony that saw him become the 11th person added to Toronto's Level of Excellence.

TIGERS: Javier Báez was scratched before Saturday's game against the Red Sox due to right knee soreness. The shortstop is hitting .160 with 11 strikeouts in August.