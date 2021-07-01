 Skip to main content
Armed woman in Kingsport leads to officer-involved shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. - An armed woman was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

Authorities said Kingsport Police were dispatched at approximately 5:20 a.m. to West Side Inn on West Stone Drive in Kingsport for a call from an inn resident who stated a white female was banging on his door armed with a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, who was armed with a pistol and presented a threat to the officers and others, police say. After numerous unheeded commands to drop her weapon, an officer discharged an issued firearm, striking her.

She was transported for treatment. Her current condition is unknown. No officers or citizens were injured.

The Kingsport Police Department contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation.

The investigation remains active.

