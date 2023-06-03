Grayson Olson found the back of the net for the game-winning goal in the third overtime on May 26 as Lebanon High School’s boys soccer team posted a 1-0 win over Honaker in the VHSL Region 1D championship game.

How big of a highlight was that for the senior?

“I would have to say scoring that golden goal against Honaker is by far at the top of my list,” Olson said. “The emotions that followed were just completely indescribable and unbeatable.”

Among those on hand rooting for the Pioneers that night was Nick Belcher, senior first baseman for Lebanon’s baseball team and one of Olson’s good friends.

“That was awesome,” Belcher said. “I try my best to keep up with the other sports and it just shows how good the athletic programs are with great coaches.”

As it enters its final week as a Class 1 school (a move to the Class 2 Southwest District occurs in the fall), Lebanon has the opportunity to bring home three state title trophies.

It starts on Monday when Lebanon welcomes George Wythe in a VHSL Class 1 girls tennis state semifinal match at 10 a.m. at J.S. Easterly Park. Head coach Troy Moore’s squad is led by a singles lineup consisting entirely of sophomores: Calli Dye, Averi Russell, Bailey Collins, Makenzie Boyd, Marley Bush and Meagan Helton.

Moore appreciates what Lebanon’s talented teenagers are doing this spring.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “I’m not sure if the athletes realize how rare it can be to progress this deep into the postseason because of how well all the teams have been doing. It’s really special to have so much action in our small town this late into the spring season.”

Lebanon hosts baseball and boys soccer state quarterfinal contests on Tuesday.

“I think it’s incredible to have so many teams still fighting for the championship,’” Olson said. “It really says a lot about Lebanon’s athletics and brings a whole new environment to the whole community. … I certainly like to see the other teams succeed, just as much as my own.”

Lebanon’s girls soccer team also reached the state tournament after finishing as Region 1D runner-up, but head coach Brian Dillon said Saturday the Pioneers forfeited their state quarterfinal contest with Eastern Montgomery due to not having enough players available to compete.

Twenty area teams across five sports still have state championship hopes and the following is a brief look at their upcoming state tournament matchups:

BASEBALL

Class 1

Narrows at Lebanon (23-2), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Lebanon has won its five postseason contests by a combined count of 61-4.

Chilhowie (17-9) vs. Auburn (22-2), Tuesday, 6 p.m., Christiansburg High School: This will be the fourth time in five years these teams have met in the state tournament. Auburn eliminated the Warriors in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Class 2

Patrick County (22-5) at John Battle (19-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Battle has not lost to a VHSL Class 2 opponent this season.

Marion (14-10) at Alleghany (19-2), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Marion’s Larry Cannon will now have been a head coach of teams that reached the TSSAA state tournament and VHSL state tournament.

Class 3

Abingdon (20-5) at Liberty Christian Academy (22-0), Tuesday, 6 p.m., Liberty University: Lane Duff's two-strike, two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave LCA a 6-5 win over Abingdon in last year’s VHSL Class 3 state championship game.

SOFTBALL

Class 1

Eastside (14-12) at Auburn (23-1), Tuesday: James Madison University commit Kirsten Fleet has racked up 352 strikeouts this season for Auburn.

Grayson County (13-14) at Rye Cove (25-0), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Emory & Henry College Hall of Famer Mandy Smith Miller is the head coach of Grayson County.

Class 2

John Battle (12-14) at James River (23-1), Tuesday: John Battle’s last trip to the state tournament (2013) ended with a 3-0 loss to James River in the quarterfinals.

Appomattox (21-2) at Tazewell (18-5-1), Tuesday, 3 p.m.: Appomattox earned a 5-0 win over Tazewell in last year’s state quarterfinals en route to a second straight state championship.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 1

Honaker (14-3) at Galax, Tuesday: Fourteen different players have scored goals for Honaker.

Giles at Lebanon (15-1-1), Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Goalkeeper Gavin Gibson has been stopping shots all season for the Pioneers.

Class 2

Radford (12-3-1) vs. Virginia High (19-0-1), at Emory & Henry College, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: VHS surrendered just one goal in its three Region 2D tournament victories.

Graham (9-9-1) at Glenvar, Tuesday: Graham has become a frequent state tournament participant under the direction of head coach George Aiello.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 1

Auburn at Honaker (7-5-1), Tuesday: Two second-half goals gave Auburn a 2-0 win over Honaker in last year’s state quarterfinals.

Class 2

Glenvar at Graham (18-0), Tuesday: Glenvar went on the road and earned a high-scoring 7-4 win over Union in last year’s state quarterfinals.

Wise County Central (16-3-2) at Appomattox (15-0), Tuesday: Seniors like Olivia Webb, Rhiannon Barton, Alyssa Bryant and Geanette Boggs have helped Central reach the state tourney for the first time in program history.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 1

George Wythe at Lebanon (15-2), Monday, 10 a.m. J.S. Easterly Park: This semifinal clash between former Hogoheegee District rivals means at least one far Southwest Virginia team will be in the state finals.

Class 2

Radford at Marion, Monday, 11 a.m.: Marion is going for its first appearance in the state finals since finishing as Group AA runner-up in 1984.

Class 3

Spotswood at Abingdon (18-3), Monday, 11 a.m., Emory & Henry College: Spotswood recorded a 5-3 win over Abingdon in last year’s state semifinals.