Area lawmakers cite session priorities

New programs that are part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed biennial budget and social issues like abortion and marijuana are expected to garner much attention during the new General Assembly session,

But local lawmakers say there is also much work to do on issues that will directly impact Southwest Virginia.

The session began Wednesday with Democrats in firm control of the 40-member state Senate [22-18] and Republicans in charge of the 100-member House of Delegates [52-48]. In November, all 140 seats will be on the ballot. With that as backdrop, Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, doesn’t expect divisive issues to make much headway.

“In an election year session, there has to be a measured expectation about legislation. We have a Republican House and a Democratic Senate so most of the bills that appeal to one party or the other are likely to fail but the legislation that will be productive and logical and effective will move forward,” Wampler said.

Some of that may stem directly from the budget.

“The budget is always the most important thing we do in Richmond. The governor has released his proposed budget and, thankfully, he’s building on the tax relief package we passed last year. The state grocery tax repeal is now in effect. Included in that is doubling the standard deduction, expand more tax relief for veterans,” state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said.

“Inflation continues to pinch Virginians. The economic outlook requires us to be very prudent going into this budget cycle. Nonetheless, we are still in a very strong budgetary position so we’ll need to balance those economic headwinds with additional tax relief and investments in areas like education, mental health and public safety,” Pillion said.

Inland port

Pillion has been promoting the idea of an inland port for the past year and a recently released study by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Port of Virginia showed the Mount Rogers District could be a productive site for such a facility due to rail and interstate highway access.

“I’ve always been a big proponent of getting passenger rail to Bristol but this past year I included in the budget a study putting an inland port somewhere in Southwest Virginia. The feasibility study came out recently and it was favorable for the Mount Rogers Planning District,” Pillion said. “This session I’ll be introducing a pretty substantial budget amendment to support the siting and development of an inland port within Mount Rogers Planning District.

“There is $500 million in the [proposed] budget for site development. This is significant investment in the Commonwealth’s economic prospect efforts. Hopefully we can get some of that money for this inland port or some other site developments in Southwest Virginia,” Pillion said.

Deputy Majority Leader Del. Israel O’Quinn also expressed support for the project.

“It’s extremely exciting. We’re going to put in a budget amendment to keep that process going to finish the study, find the right location and ultimately try to put the infrastructure in place. We are extremely excited about that possibility,” O’Quinn said.

The Washington County Industrial Development Authority last week voted to donate land in Oak Park — some of which is next to the Norfolk-Southern main line — if the port is located there.

“I think that opens a whole new universe for logistics — not only to move product around the country — but to create a logistics and distribution hub in Southwest Virginia,” O’Quinn said.

“When you look at the inland port at Front Royal, that is exactly what has happened there. Nearly 9,000 jobs have been created there due to that inland port. Whether you can or can’t get to a number that big, there is no doubt it will have a huge impact. It puts you in the catbird seat for other companies to locate, for distribution centers to locate and to become the area we’ve always known we are. We’re located between multiple interstates and within a day’s drive of the majority of the United States. We’re going to commit a significant amount of time and effort towards it, that’s for sure.”

Site development

Beyond the port project, Wampler noted there are many potential business sites in Southwest Virginia worthy of state support.

“One of the biggest pushes from the new administration is investing in site development across Virginia. The bottom line there is we’ve got to build out our real estate portfolio for prospects — sites that are ready for companies and manufacturers to build their businesses in Virginia,” Wampler said. “We’ll be working to make sure that Southwest Virginia is positioned to receive funding for site development and site improvement so we can land some economic development prospects.”

Virginia lost out on some major economic development prospects in recent years due to a lack of available site inventory, Wampler said.

“The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and others recognized the reason we were losing to some neighboring states was the lack of pad-ready, business-ready sites. So if a company decided to locate in Virginia they could be up and operational within a year or two rather than having to wait six years for a site to be fully developed with the necessary infrastructure — roads, gas, electricity, water,” Wampler said.

“In the last four years VEDP has developed an inventory of our available sites — business-ready sites. So the inventory has been done. Now we are focused on developing new sites and marketing them in a much more effective and collaborative manner. It’s not just one region competing with another. We need to have a big portfolio of sites to offer to willing prospects. It’s about enhancing them in a way that they’ll be rapidly developable by future prospects,” Wampler said.

Opioid abuse and treatment

Last October, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Virginia received its $67.4 million initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. It includes $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.

Pillion chairs the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority and is working to dispense those funds.

“Localities received a portion, the Opioid Abatement Authority received a portion and the General Assembly received a portion. For the General Assembly’s portion, we would create a fund that those dollars would go into and those dollars would be restricted to the Opioid abatement and remediation as it was originally intended,” he said. “Without this the dollars could arguably be spent on anything. We want to make sure they’re used to help families and communities that struggle with opioid abuse disorder.”

He is also working to address the state’s response to the Fentanyl crisis.

“The second is carrying the Fentanyl response plan. Every area of the state has seen an uptick. Virginia needs to take the lead and make sure we develop a response plan. We’re putting together a multi-part response plan that deals with removing some barriers from Naloxone, making sure the nonprofits are collaborating to the decrease the gaps in service and working with the Department of Corrections to make sure we’re they’re trained and that inmates being released are trained on what can happen with abuse of Fentanyl.”

Behavioral health

Youngkin’s budget also includes a proposed $230 million makeover of Virginia’s response to mental health, substance abuse and other behavioral issues. It includes investments in mobile units, crisis receiving centers, adds staff and substance abuse treatment.

Area lawmakers say the changes are overdue and important for the region.

“This is an area where I think we will see some real bipartisan progress this year. The governor’s proposed budget has $230 million in new investment — the first step in a three-year transformation with a focus on prioritizing same-day care, relief of law enforcement burden, combatting substance abuse disorder in the workforce,” Pillion said.

“We hear constantly from our sheriff’s departments and our law enforcement friends that they have a major issue with TDOs [temporary detention orders issued for children and adults in a mental health crisis.],” he said. “This has $58 million for crisis receiving centers which is fully funding necessary centers in Southwest Virginia and Hampton Roads. This is a big deal for both expanding access to care in our region and reducing law enforcement burdens with TDOs.”

It also includes $20 million to fund mobile crisis units across the Commonwealth, $20 million to contract with hospitals to build out psychiatric services and an awareness campaign related to the Fentanyl response plan.

“It’s an important push,” O’Quinn said. “Mental health is a huge issue in our workforce, in our education system; it’s an issue for law enforcement. It stretches local governments and local mental health agencies to the max and its one I’m hoping we can make significant progress on this year. The governor is fully behind that and has some proposals. Whether that is what becomes law, it’s hard to say, but it’s a great starting place and something we should all be able to get behind.”

Wampler said every corner of the state is impacted by the issue, especially given this region’s lack of proximity to mental health care.

“For Southwest Virginia this means if there is a more regional location for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis that will help both the individual and our law enforcement agencies responsible for transporting them. They’re not going to have to run across the entire state to Petersburg or Chesapeake to receive the necessary mental health care,” Wampler said. “I think whatever approach moves forward in the General Assembly this year, or in the budget, needs to be focused on regional outlets because this affects every region equally.”

Going nuclear

The governor sparked a flurry of interest last fall when he announced a “moonshot” plan of trying to modify the technology of small modular nuclear reactors used to power military ships and submarines to a land-based unit to provide emissions free electricity for the power grid and locating it in Southwest Virginia.

This session will include budget amendments and other work to start that process.

“There will be a lot attached to that. It will take funding to study the issue, to find locations and there will have to be an education component to it, attached to workforce training. This has all the potential in the world — lots of positives — but we’re not going to be locating a small modular reactor in Southwest Virginia in the next year,” O’Quinn said.

He and House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, plan to submit those for consideration.

“We must ensure that Virginians have affordable and reliable energy that keeps the lights on. That’s why we will propose legislation that lowers electric bills. We will work to disconnect Virginia from California’s ‘clean car’ standards that will make it harder for families to buy cars and put an untenable strain on our power grid,” Kilgore said in a written statement. “Republicans will also lay the foundations for our Commonwealth to be the new center of nuclear energy in our nation by finding the sites for the first small modular reactors and creating educational programs to train the next generation of nuclear scientists right here in Virginia.”

O’Quinn said the issue seems to have support.

“The governor’s announcement in Wise County was met very enthusiastically. I think it’s important to spend the time to help people understand we’re not talking about setting up Three Mile Island here. These small modular reactors have been used on naval vessels since the 1950s and people in Hampton Roads drive by them every day. They are very small, very safe, easy to start up and shut down if necessary but also have the possibility of producing a lot of power with zero emissions.”

The state has significant nuclear infrastructure, with programs at major universities and companies that produce reactors and components.

“When you look at bringing something new like that in, you’ve got a ton of potential for jobs, for supply-related jobs. There are a lot of positives and I think most people are pretty excited about that so, while we’re not locating one in the next year, I think it’s really important to do the work and figure out if this is feasible and what that looks like going forward. If we don’t put in the legwork now then it won’t be ready to go in a few years,” O’Quinn said.

Casino battle

A showdown is shaping up over placing a fifth casino in the state. Following passage of 2020 legislation to allow casinos in five cities via local referendums, Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth voters all approved casino projects. Richmond voters, however, narrowly defeated their casino project and last session, the city of Petersburg announced its desire to receive a referendum.

A 2022 Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study showed that one or both could be economically feasible, although the proposed developer of a Petersburg casino has said it wouldn’t build if Richmond also approved a plan.

O’Quinn, one of the original authors of casino legislation, expects Petersburg will get its opportunity.

“We said all along that local voters needed to make up their own minds on these five locations,” O’Quinn said. “I think the spirit of this was that if you vote it down; you had your shot. I think there is a pretty healthy appetite to move on from Richmond and let Petersburg have a shot at it. Whether they can pass a referendum or not remains to be seen.

“I don’t think anyone predicted Richmond would vote theirs down. I don’t think we should allow a locality to keep coming back trying to hold a referendum just because they picked a different location. That’s not how the Southwest or Southside locations would have worked and I don’t feel like that’s how we should do it for the city of Richmond either,” O’Quinn said.

Abortion

Local lawmakers don’t expect much movement on the abortion issue, given how the chambers are divided.

“One of the largest talking points right now is abortion. The Supreme Court’s decision returns power to states to make decisions on the issue. We have seen a variety of bills already filed. We have a Republican-led House, a Democrat-led Senate so you’ll see very different approaches. I have always been pro-life and look forward to considering each bill that comes before us,” Pillion said. “I would like to think there would be consensus but it’s an election year so I don’t see a lot of change happening. I just don’t.”

Wampler said he didn’t want to speculate what all legislation might come forward or if any of it would gain traction.

“Ultimately this is an election year. The Senate is very dug in on their position on this. I think making drastic progress, one way or the other, is probably going to be pretty limited,” O’Quinn said.

Marijuana

In 2020 the state took steps to decriminalize individuals possessing an ounce of marijuana with the intent to revisit the issue. However, last year Youngkin rolled back some of that language. Multiple bills are expected but finding consensus may prove tricky on a “hot potato” issue, O’Quinn said.

“It appears the General Assembly has a part that wants to take this all the way to full commercial sales of marijuana, part that wants to stay where we’re at and part that wants to repeal the whole thing. You end up not having enough votes in any of those camps to move in a meaningful direction,” O’Quinn said. “I don’t expect a lot of movement. I do think the medical cannabis piece — governed by the Board of Pharmacy — has been a pretty good program overall … We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback all across the board.

“When it comes to selling the stuff at retail is a very different animal. But we’ve also seen retailers get very clever at selling you a t-shirt and then giving you an ounce of marijuana for free. They are certainly operating outside of the spirit of the law. I think most people would like to put some guardrails on that process, as well as rein in some of the high-THC products that you see that aren’t marijuana per se, but function like them,” he said. “Generally speaking, I don’t think most of Southwest Virginia doesn’t really want marijuana shops on every corner.”

Wampler supports strong state oversight if sales are legalized.

“I’m not sure what will shake out this session but my opinion, the sale of cannabis needs to be controlled and taxed and well regulated,” Wampler said. “There are entrepreneurs all over the state that want to grow and produce high quality products and they should be allowed to, I think. But our gas stations don’t need to be in the retail marijuana business in its current form.

“There is not enough quality control, enough protections when it comes to minors having access to marijuana products and there is virtually no standard testing protocol in the state. I hope we get through on that issue but I’m not positive if that will get through the session,” Wampler said.