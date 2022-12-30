ARBY'S CLASSIC: Depth proves crucial to Westminister in semifinal win over North Meck

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Westminster Academy Lions sensation Jaylen Carey was held to eight points in Friday’s marquee semifinal round matchup in the Arby’s Classic.

Now for the rest of the story.

Three Westminster players reached double figures as the Lions took a 58-55 win over the North Mecklenburg Vikings.

“We only play 7-8 guys, but we’ve got depth,” Westminster coach Ehren Wallhoff said. “Any one of our guys can put up big numbers on a given night.”

Six-foot-7 sophomore DJ Wimbley paced the Lions with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while 6-3 sophomore Alex Lloyd (16 points) and 6-8 freshman Alexander Constanza (15 points) also reached double figures

The final act of this showdown was full of drama.

Behind the work of fearless 6-2 junior guard Trey Maxwell, the Vikings built a 53-48 lead with 2:15 left in the game.

That’s when the balance and savvy of Westminster showed.

When Wimbley canned a three-pointer, the Lions pulled within 55-54 with 1:23 remaining. Constanza followed with another three to put his team up 57-55 with 30 seconds left.

It was Carey who hit Constanza with a forceful one-handed skip pass.

“Jaylen was getting double teamed as usual. He saw me open and I was able to knock the shot down,” Constanza said.

How good of a passer is the 6-9 and 230-pound Carey?

“Jaylen is the best passer I’ve played with, including point guards. It’s crazy,” Wimbley said.

Carey was slowed by foul trouble, collecting his fourth foul in the third quarter. Westminster had a four-point lead at the time, but the Vikings outscored the Lions 20-11 for the quarter.

With smart ball movement leading to quality shots, the Vikings also built a 23-17 lead at the 6:32 mark of the second quarter but the remainder of the half belonged to Westminster.

Following a Wimbley drive and a 3-pointer from Carey, the Lions grabbed a 28-25 advantage with 2:20 left in the second quarter and took a 32-25 margin into halftime

North Mecklenburg coach Duane Lewis said he would have been delighted to hold the massive Carey to eight points entering the game.

“No doubt about that,” Lewis said. “We were concerned with Carey, and Westminster was just so much bigger than us. But Carey can really pass and he showed that tonight.”

The Vikings were attempting to become just the second school to make four appearances in the Arby’s Classis title game.

Maxwell topped the Vikings with 23 points, while 6-7 junior Isaiah Evans added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Carey supplied 10 rebounds and interior defense for the Lions.

“Everybody looks at how young and stacked we were and wonders about us, but we’re working together and getting the results,” Wimbley said.