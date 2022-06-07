Appy League: Bristol State Liners lose third straight

The Bristol State Liners losing skid hit three games as they dropped a 6-2 Appalachian League decision to the homestanding Burlington Sock Puppets on Tuesday night.

Burlington’s Dante Girardi (Calvary Christian) hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Sock Puppets, while Daniel Frontera (Seton Hall) pitched six scoreless innings as Burlington improved to 6-0.

Bristol (2-4) hasn’t led in its three consecutive losses. Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) and Chyran Cruse (St. Charles Community College) drove in the lone runs for the State Liners. Bristol plays at Danville today.

Burlington 6, Bristol 2

Bristol 000 000 020—2 5 0

Burlington 201 000 03x—6 7 2

Ulloa, Banks (6), Berry (7), Rudsinski (8) and Kennedy. Frontera, Cockerham (7), B. Jones (8) and Hafner. W – Frontera (2-0). L – Ulloa (0-1). S – B. Jones (2). HR – Girardi (Burlington), 1st, one on.