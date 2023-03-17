US Bestseller List - Paid Books 1. Worthy Opponents by Danielle Steel - 9781984821812 - (Random House Publishing Group) 2. Storm Watch by C. J. Box - 9780593331316 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books) 5. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781524798635 - (Random House Publishing Group) 6. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson - 9780593490709 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books) 8. Rocked by Love by Melissa Foster - No ISBN Available - (World Literary Press) 9. Burner by Mark Greaney - 9780593548110 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 10. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)
