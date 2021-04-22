Appalachian School of Law selects new president and dean

GRUNDY, Va. - B. Keith Faulkner has been selected to serve as the new president and dean of Appalachian School of Law, the school announced Wednesday.

“ASL has embraced an innovative learning model that, I believe, is the future of legal education," Faulkner said. "I want to be a part of prospering and expanding its reach while continuing to build on the school’s progress realized under Justice McClanahan.”

After graduating from law school, Faulkner went on to practice law as a litigator and served as the interim dean of Campbell University’s Law School and dean of Campbell’s Business School. For the last five years, he has served as the dean of Liberty University School of Law.

Faulkner will assume his new role on July 1.

“The ASL Board could not be more pleased with the hiring of Dean Faulkner,” said ASL Board Chair The Honorable Jerry Kilgore. “Keith brings a vast array of prior experiences that allow him to hit the ground running here at ASL. Mostly, his commitment to the ASL Mission will bring further successes in the school’s future.”

Appalachian School of Law is a private law school offering three-year Juris Doctor degrees. It enrolls approximately 128 full-time students.