University of the Cumberlands announces graduates

University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, announced the area students who received degrees this August.

The students are: Dantae Hopson of Bluff City, Tennessee, who completed a Master of Science in Information Systems Security; Tyler Chambers of Elizabethton, Tennessee, who completed their Education Specialist in Principal;

William Bandy of Pounding Mill, Virginia, who completed their Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership; Daniel Latham of Johnson City, Tennessee, who completed their Doctorate of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision; Patricia Tymon of Meadowview, Virginia, who completed their Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership and Ashley Lord of Bristol, Tennessee, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

