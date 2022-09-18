University of the Cumberlands announces graduates

The students are: Dantae Hopson of Bluff City, Tennessee, who completed a Master of Science in Information Systems Security; Tyler Chambers of Elizabethton, Tennessee, who completed their Education Specialist in Principal;

William Bandy of Pounding Mill, Virginia, who completed their Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership; Daniel Latham of Johnson City, Tennessee, who completed their Doctorate of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision; Patricia Tymon of Meadowview, Virginia, who completed their Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership and Ashley Lord of Bristol, Tennessee, who completed their Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.