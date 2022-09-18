SNHU summer dean's list announced

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced that the following students were named to the summer 2022 dean's list. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Those from the area making the SNHU dean’s list are: Madison Byrd of Pilgrim’s Knob, Virginia; Gaybriel Fitzpatrick of Johnson City, Tennessee; Payton White of Bristol, Tennessee; and April McAmis of Kingsport, Tennessee.