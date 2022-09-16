SNHU names local students to president's list

Southern New Hampshire University recently named several local students to the Summer 2022 president's list for the summer term.

The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

The students are: Michael McClain of Bristol, Virginia; Ariah Stallard of Norton, Virginia; Kimberly Poston of Rural Retreat, Virginia; Ariel Ellis of Rural Retreat, Virginia; Cheryl Harber of Wytheville, Virginia; Haley Morrow of Richlands, Virginia; Eric Staton of Johnson City, Tennessee; Cassidy Wolfe of Johnson City, Tennessee; Matthew King of Bluff City, Tennessee; Genna Moore of Bristol, Tennessee; Johnathan Parmer of Bristol, Tennessee; Katlynn Johnson of Elizabethton, Tennessee; Joshua Bewley of Kingsport, Tennessee; and Courtney Smith of Kingsport, Tennessee.