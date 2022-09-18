 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JMU welcomes transfer students

James Madison University listed transfer students from the area who began classes at the Harrisonburg, Virginia school in August..

The transfer students are: William Jennings of Abingdon, Virginia, who has selected business management as their major; Halle Alderson of Castlewood, Virginia, who has selected biology as their major; William Whited of Honaker, Virginia, who has selected political science as their major; Matthew Powers of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, who has selected accounting as their major; Aidan Sparling also of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, who has selected engineering as their major; Casey Ball of Pounding Mill, Virginia, who has selected kinesiology as their major and Corbin Singleton of Richlands, Virginia, who has selected economics as their major.

