Jessee commissioned as Army officer

A 2022 graduate of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) was recently commissioned as a newly minted officer in the United States Army.

Army ROTC Cadet Jarrett Jessee took the oath administered by Lieutenant Colonel Kent Monas, a professor of military science at East Tennessee State University (ETSU), officially commissioning him as second lieutenant during a July ceremony.

Jessee served as platoon leader and held the rank of Cadet 2nd Lieutenant in the Cavalier Company of the UVA Wise ROTC program. He is son of Greg and Julie Jessee of Norton, Virginia.

He earned his bachelor of science degree in psychology. He received his U.S. Army Commission as a 2nd lieutenant in the chemical corps.

In September, Jessee will report to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for chemical officer training with a follow-on assignment in March 2023 with the 3rd Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Jessee hopes to further his education in psychology and pursue a long-term career in the U.S. Army.