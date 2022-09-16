web only Gate City resident graduates from JMU BRISTOL HERALD COURIER Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL HERALD COURIER Katelyn Fuller of Gate City graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in general psychology from James Madison University during commencement exercises in August. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story