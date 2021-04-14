Animal shelter to host vaccination clinics tomorrow, May 27

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold drive-thru pet vaccination clinics tomorrow and on Tuesday, May 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. both days, the shelter said in a Wednesday statement.

“This is open to anyone, not just Sullivan County residents,” Cindy Holmes, the shelter’s executive director, said in an email accompanying the statement.

In addition to vaccines for rabies, canine and feline distemper and parvo, and canine bordetella, the clinic will offer permanent microchips, de-worming medicine and flea treatments, the statement said. Costs range from $5 to $20, and microchipping will be offered free for any pets being vaccinated.

The clinics will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis and will not accept appointments, the statement said. Holmes said that people are welcome to start lining up at 2:15 p.m. and should anticipate a wait.