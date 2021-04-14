Animal shelter to host vaccination clinics tomorrow, May 27

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold drive-thru pet vaccination clinics tomorrow and on Tuesday, May 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. both days, the shelter said in a Wednesday statement.
“This is open to anyone, not just Sullivan County residents,” Cindy Holmes, the shelter’s executive director, said in an email accompanying the statement.
In addition to vaccines for rabies, canine and feline distemper and parvo, and canine bordetella, the clinic will offer permanent microchips, de-worming medicine and flea treatments, the statement said. Costs range from $5 to $20, and microchipping will be offered free for any pets being vaccinated.
The clinics will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis and will not accept appointments, the statement said. Holmes said that people are welcome to start lining up at 2:15 p.m. and should anticipate a wait.
“We vaccinated 221 animals at the rate of an animal every minute and a half at our last clinic, but the wait was still longer than we had hoped with the volume of pets seen,” Holmes said. “We will have two stations operating at this clinic to hopefully expedite the process….”
The director added that all cats must be in their own carriers, dogs should be on leashes, and owners and their pets should stay inside their cars as they wait. She said that each pet will need a completed form, which owners download and fill out in advance by visiting https://animalshelter-sullivancounty.org/vaccine-clinic-record/.
“We accept cash or any major credit card. No checks are accepted,” Holmes said. “For any questions please call 423-279-2741.”