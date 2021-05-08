Angelica
BRISTOL, Va.—A grand jury in Bristol, Virginia, has indicted a city police officer on a murder charge in connection with a fatal officer-invol…
A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.
The Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence originated in 1982 to recognize an area high school student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but who also excels in the classroom and who gives of his or her time performing community service.
A Bristol Virginia police officer has been indicted on a charge of murder in an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in a motel parking lot in March — marking the first time a Twin City officer has been charged with murder in more than 100 years.
The sudden death of former NASCAR driver Eric McClure of Abingdon on Sunday due to unknown causes sparked reactions across the region and nation. McClure was 42.
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. He was 42.
GLADE SPRING, Va. — A driver died Saturday afternoon on I-81 in Washington County, Virginia, near Glade Spring, according to state police.
BRISTOL, Va. — Joanne “J.J.” Liu is accustomed to raking in big prizes at the poker table, but after learning that a Hard Rock Resort and Casino was coming to Bristol, Virginia, she recognized the investment opportunity.
UPDATE: A Pound, Virginia man faces charges after Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot Friday, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.
Bond has been set at $50,000 for a woman arrested Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee, on several charges, including felony reckless endangerment.