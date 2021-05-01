ANDY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A small-town physician assistant has big plans for keeping the old-fashioned family practice alive. Matt Justus will hang out a shingle in Glade Spring next month when he sets up his practice in the town square.
- Updated
UPDATE:
- Updated
Online retailer giant Amazon announced Wednesday its plans to establish a delivery center in Bristol, Virginia that is expected to create about 200 to 300 jobs.
An Atlanta-based health care firm has purchased the former Neopharma Tennessee building on Industrial Drive in Bristol, Tennessee, with plans to reopen the manufacturer of antibiotics products.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A car traveling at a high rate of speed ended up tangled in numerous utility wires Thursday off Blountville Highway in Bristol, police said.
Katy Brown’s Barter Theatre plunged past COVID-19 and moved into the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre nearly a year ago. It’s been impossible, amid the pandemic, to stage shows at the original Barter Theatre or its satellite stage — both in downtown Abingdon — due to social distancing regulations and ongoing coronavirus concerns.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Virginia man is behind bars at the Sullivan County Jail after police charged him with using a knife to cut people …
The waters of Boone Lake have begun swallowing stretches of land that have been dry — and in some cases overgrown — during the Tennessee Valley Authority’s yearslong repair of Boone Dam.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Michigan-based car wash brand announced Thursday its newest franchise will open soon at the entrance of The Pinnacle.
ABINGDON, Va. — On Tuesday night, two speakers urged the Washington County Board of Supervisors to move a controversial Confederate statue from the Washington County Courthouse grounds.