Amoore enough for Hokies vs. Cavs

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team had to play Thursday night without preseason All-American Elizabeth Kitley.

But the Hokies still won.

The ninth-ranked Hokies took the lead for good early in the third quarter en route to a 74-66 win over rival Virginia at Cassell Coliseum.

“This is one of my prouder moments as a coach,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “I’m sure when a lot of people walked out and they saw Elizabeth Kitley in street clothes, they didn’t give us much of a chance.

“We know how good we are. We’re a team that’s constructed to have a lot of different options on different nights.”

Kitley, who earned Associated Press third-team All-America and ACC player of the year honors last season, sprained her ankle in practice Tuesday.

It was the first game Kitley watched from the bench since she missed the team’s 2022 ACC semifinal loss to North Carolina State with a sprained shoulder.

Kitley, who was one of 25 players named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list Wednesday, averages 18.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

“Nobody was going to be Liz, but they just had to be a better version of themselves,” Brooks said.

Georgia Amoore had 22 points and four 3-pointers for the Hokies. Taylor Soule had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kayana Traylor scored 15 points.

“I think we have a team full of All-Americans, whether or not they’ve been given the accolade,” Soule said. “We have a lot of trust in each other. … [It was about] understanding your role and not trying to make up for the things that Liz does but just doing your job and doing it really well.”

Forward D’asia Gregg, who started in Kitley’s place Wednesday, added 10 points and 10 rebounds in her first start for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech was also without starting guard Ashley Owusu, who has been sidelined since suffering a broken pinkie in a Dec. 1 game.

The Hokies will visit Miami on Sunday.

“[Kitley] went through shootaround [Thursday] just gingerly. I made the decision to hold her out,” Brooks said. “We hope that she’s going to be able to play [Sunday] but we’ll evaluate her again tomorrow. She’s gotten a lot better every day since it happened.”

Tech (13-2, 3-2 ACC) beat UVa (13-2, 2-2) for the third straight time.

“It was going to be gutsy regardless of if we had Liz or not,” Amoore said. “UVa’s going to come out and they’re going to play hard against us just as we’re going to play hard against them.

“Having Liz out, obviously it was a huge blow but I think everybody did a great job of stepping up.”

Camryn Taylor tallied 18 points for UVa. Mir McLean and Sam Brunelle each added 11 points.

Taylor made back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 67-64. But Amoore buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 70-64 with 1:52 to go.

Gregg made two free throws to extend the lead to 72-64 with 1:26 remaining.

Tech shot just 26.7% in the second quarter but shot 46.7% in the third and 50% in the fourth.

After making only two 3-pointers in the first half, Tech made six in the second half. The Hokies finished with eight 3-pointers to UVa’s four.

***

Tennessee 80, Mississippi State 69

Jordan Horston scored 27 points and Rickea Jackson had 18 to lead the Lady Vols past the Bulldogs to stay unbeaten in Southeastern Conference action.

Tennessee (11-6, 3-0) also received 14 rebounds and five assists from Horston. Tess Darby scored 13 points and Jackson added six boards in the win.