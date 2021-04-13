 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amid blood clot concerns, federal government recommends pausing J&J vaccines
0 comments
breaking

Amid blood clot concerns, federal government recommends pausing J&J vaccines

  • Updated
  • 0

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration jointly recommended pausing use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as they investigate six cases of a “rare and severe” blood clot among U.S. residents who received the vaccine.

The blood clot is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and was seen in combination with “low levels of blood platelets,” the statement said. 

“All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination,” the statement said. 

The agencies said they recommended the pause “out of an abundance of caution” as their teams further examine those cases.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the statement said. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”

The agencies said that anyone who received the J&J vaccine should contact their health care provider if they develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of being vaccinated. 

It also said that health care providers should use the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting system (https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html) to report those issues and any others associated with vaccines.

The agencies said they will both investigate the cases and will provide more information at a media briefing later on Tuesday. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will also meet Wednesday to “further review the cases and assess their potential significance,” the statement said.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance
Latest Headlines

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently opening several bank accounts, depositing counterfeit checks and shipping large quantities of cash in a scam involving an online romance, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts