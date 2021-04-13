Amid blood clot concerns, federal government recommends pausing J&J vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration jointly recommended pausing use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as they investigate six cases of a “rare and severe” blood clot among U.S. residents who received the vaccine.

The blood clot is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and was seen in combination with “low levels of blood platelets,” the statement said.

“All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination,” the statement said.

The agencies said they recommended the pause “out of an abundance of caution” as their teams further examine those cases.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the statement said. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”

The agencies said that anyone who received the J&J vaccine should contact their health care provider if they develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of being vaccinated.