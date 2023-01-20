Amendment seeks $12M from Virginia for landfill aid

A trio of area lawmakers are asking the state to provide $12 million to assist with remediation efforts at the Bristol Virginia landfill.

Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon and state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, filed budget amendments this week asking for the money in either the current or next fiscal year.

The Wampler amendment seeks to raise the state’s contribution from $2 million to $14 million during fiscal 2022-23, to get $12 million during the present fiscal year.

Matching amendments by O’Quinn and Pillion seek the $12 million award during fiscal 2023-24 of the biennial budget. The money, if approved, would come from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality — the agency which is overseeing work currently underway at the city landfill.

The specifics will have to be worked out when state lawmakers take up the requests.

O’Quinn told the Herald Courier last week he intended to request the funding, but was working with all sides to determine a relevant amount.

Last year DEQ assembled a panel of national landfill experts who recommended the city undertake a series of projects — costing millions of dollars — to address odor, emission and other widespread public concerns with its quarry landfill. Those 10 recommendations form the blueprint of work that began last year and is expected to continue at least through this year and possibly beyond.

State lawmakers were also able to secure a $2 million budget amendment last year, paid to the city, to assist with design and construction of landfill projects.

The city has spent more than $10 million thus far and plans to appropriate millions more for work at the landfill during its Jan. 24 meeting.

City officials are also considering long-term borrowing to help pay for landfill work.

City officials project it could cost $60 million to resolve all of the issues and to properly close the landfill.

“The city appreciates the budget amendment by Sen. Pillion, Del. O’Quinn and Del. Wampler,” City Manager Randy Eads said, responding to a request for comment. “Remediating the odor issues at the landfill will require significant financial resources this calendar year. This budget amendment, if approved, will assist in making sure all of these costs will not fall on the citizens of Bristol, Virginia.”

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares last week filed a lawsuit on behalf of DEQ, the Virginia Waste Management Board and the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board against the city for a series of violations reported by DEQ inspectors following 2021 and 2022 visits to the landfill.

The lawsuit is expected to ultimately generate a consent order between DEQ and the city to address all environmental issues and initiate permanent closure.