Amber Alert issued for missing Hawkins County girl

The search for a missing 5-year-old Hawkins County, Tennessee, girl continued into its second day on Wednesday.
Tennesseans from Mountain City to Memphis received urgent alerts Wednesday on their televisions, radios and cellphones for Summer Moon-Utah Wells of Rogersville.
“A family member reported her missing to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6:30 Tuesday evening,” said Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which issued the Amber Alert.
Initially, a mid-level endangered child alert was issued, but Earhart said that, as the investigation proceeded, detectives determined Summer could be in imminent danger. She declined to say what prompted the change but noted the investigation is ongoing.
Summer was last seen outside her home along Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County, the TBI said. The 3-foot-tall, 40-pound girl was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot, according to the Amber Alert.
During a Wednesday evening press conference, Earhart asked residents in the area to check their trail cameras and security cameras “that could have captured Summer on video.” She also asked local residents to check crawlspaces, outbuildings or sheds that might make “good hiding spaces.”
“It’s been a very intense 21 hours,” said Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.
At least 19 agencies from across the region have been in the Beech Creek area searching for Summer. About 60-80 people searched the woods near her home Tuesday, and more than 100 people continued the search Wednesday.
“Our main goal is to find Summer and to find her safe,” Lawson said. “We have plenty of help. We don’t need any assistance from the local people. We have professional people out searching.”
The area near Summer’s home is described as dense woods and difficult terrain, Lawson said. There is also virtually no cellphone service or radio communication, making it more difficult to find the missing girl, the sheriff added.
Lawson said communication between search teams in the woods, command posts and those away from the area is challenging. He noted that it’s difficult to send and receive calls or text messages via cellphone.
Lawson said Summer’s family has been cooperative during the search.
Anyone with information about Summer should contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This article has been updated.
