Alli Epperson performs at Michael Waltrip Brewing Friday

Somewhere between the chest, sleeve and mind beats the ever-feeling heart of Alli Epperson.

Epperson looks to twinkle the light at Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol, Virginia, Friday, Dec. 23. Blessed with a bounty of originals and the will to dig deep, Epperson's highly personal lyrics and spare melodies have innate ways to move people.

Epperson’s real. As with her latest song, “Forgive You,” she sings that “I don’t think that I could ever forget you” such that you just know that she penned the song for someone real. She’s a longtime fixture in the Bristol music scene. Her songs, more folk than country, typically feature only an acoustic guitar. Graced with lyrics of life and of loss, of happy days and hard times, Epperson’s gift embraces life as many people know it to be.

If You Go

Who: Alli Epperson

When: Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Michael Waltrip Brewing, 221 Moore St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-821-3020

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/aseppersonn/

Black Hollow Road

Acoustic rock from an alternative slant shades the sound of Black Hollow Road.

Based in Northeast Tennessee, Black Hollow Road drops by Bristol Casino in Bristol, Virginia, for a free show on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. Spellbinding style intact, the duo performs a fluid mix of well-chosen covers and memorable originals.

Black Hollow Road rocks from the Birthplace of Country Music. They’re apt to venture into Stone Temple Pilots terrain for “Plush,” Chris Isaak’s moody “Wicked Game,” or Puddle of Mudd’s dreary “Drift & Die.” Yet, as readily Black Hollow Road may revisit songs by Filter or Stone Sour, they also delve into their own and affecting bag of originals. The duo’s own “A Simpler Time” and “When I’m Gone” bespeaks a band well in hand with ear-tugging originality.

If You Go

Who: Black Hollow Road

When: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-696-3660

Sam Collie

Wide swigs of psychedelic blues and soul-spread-wide rock informs the exploratory music of Sam Collie and The Roustabouts.

They’re an earful. So, lend an ear when Sam Collie peels back the layers of his style at The Cascade Draft House on State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Days after Christmas and days before New Year’s, Collie has much to sing about.

For instance, Collie and The Roustabouts issued a new album in July. Titled “One Eye Open,” the 10-track record highlight’s Collie’s wildly expressive voice on such tracks as the sinewy “Roads” and a contemplative “Whispers in the Dark.” Dizzying displays of vivid musicality, including “Fake Smiles” and “Long Distance,” recall rock’s days gone by.

If You Go

Who: Sam Collie

When: Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Info: 423-573-1185

Web, audio and video: https://samcollie.com

Music Notes

January Jams returns next month. The beloved concert series, which staged for nearly a decade at Barter Theatre in Abingdon, returns on Saturday, Jan. 14 with The Tim O’Brien Band. Tickets are on sale for $36 and $40.

Mike Farris leads at Barter and January Jams Thursday, Jan. 19. Tickets for the Nashville-based soul singer are $24 and $28. One night later, Friday, Jan. 20, the Jon Stickley Trio and Songs from the Road Band offer an evening of acoustic music. Tickets are $24 and $28. Then on Saturday, Jan. 21, Fireside Collective and opener Olivia Jo leads a night of progressive bluegrass. Tickets remain for $24 and $28.

On the final weekend of January Jams’ return, Dave Eggar helms A Midwinter Night’s Dream at Barter on Friday, Jan. 27. Joining Eggar, a world-class cellist, includes Broadway star Maya Days, Grammy winning bluegrass singer Tim Stafford, Parker Hall, Chuck Palmer, and guitarist Phil Faconti. Tanner Perry Duo will open the evening. Tickets range from $26 to $30.

Finally, Jim Lauderdale will conclude January Jams’ return on Saturday, Jan 28. A two-time Grammy winner, Lauderdale’s been a frequent performer through the years during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Tickets to witness Lauderdale and his country-embracing style retail for $26 and $30.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Barter Theatre January Jams concerts, call 276-628-3991 or visit https://bartertheatre.com.

Heavy metal kings Metallica offer multiple free examples of their live performances in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply open www.livemetallica.com/catalog.aspx. Click free. Find songs from six live shows, including an entire live concert from Feb. 9, 2015 San Francisco, California. Songs including “Master of Puppets,” “The Unforgiven” and “One” number among the 90-minute pile-driving concert.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.