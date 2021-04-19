All Virginians ages 16 and up now eligible for vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia has expanded vaccine eligibility to all Virginians age 16 and older, according to a statement from the office of Governor Ralph Northam.
“This expansion of eligibility comes as Virginia reaches a new milestone in its vaccination program—approximately half of all adults in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose,” the statement said.
The expanded eligibility started Sunday. Virginia residents who want to be vaccinated can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA for help finding and setting up appointments, the statement said.
“Over the past few months, we have made tremendous progress vaccinating Virginians as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible, and we need to keep up the good work,” Northam said in the statement. “With COVID-19 cases on the rise in many parts of Virginia and across the country, it is important that everyone has an opportunity to make a vaccination appointment. If you are over 16 and want to get the safe, effective, and free vaccine, please make a plan to get your shot. The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can end this pandemic and get back to our normal lives.