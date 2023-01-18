All SWD baseball teams have changes at the top

Virginia High School League baseball practice doesn’t officially begin until Feb. 20 and in the meantime you can bet coaches in the Southwest District will certainly be getting to know their personnel.

That’s because Virginia High (Adam Moore), Marion (Larry Cannon), Richlands (Ben Brown), Tazewell (Brandon McDaniel) and Graham (Chris McCroskey) will all have different skippers than they did a season ago.

Moore, Brown, McDaniel and McCroskey were all assistant coaches at the schools they now lead. The 67-year-old Cannon came out of retirement to call the shots for the Scarlet Hurricanes after previously coaching at Sevier County, Pigeon Forge, John Battle and Patrick Henry.

“It’s crazy how changes were made across the whole district,” Brown said. “Most of us have been in contact with each other and we are all trying to figure out all the behind the scenes parts of this job that you don't know about until you are in the position.

“But most of us have been around our respective programs enough that nobody is expecting any drop-off in performance. It was a wide open district race last year that came down to the last week of the season between four teams and on paper it looks like that could be the case again this year.”

Brown, 26, is a 2014 Richlands graduate and has been an assistant coach with the Blue Tornado since 2019. The former football and baseball player at Bluefield College (now Bluefield University) guided the junior varsity team at Richlands to the Southwest District tournament title in 2022.

He takes over for Aaron Buchanan, who resigned following three seasons at the helm.

“It's all excitement,” Brown said. “It had always been a ‘someday’ thing for me and I didn't expect it to happen so soon, but when it became available this year, it just felt right. There is a little pressure because I know what this team is capable of. People are expecting us to field a team that is going to be competitive in the postseason and I expect that as well, so I just have to figure out how to prepare the team to do that.”

Brown has witnessed the Richlands experience postseason success on the diamond and also have seasons in which wins were hard to come by.

“I have been involved with this program as a player, sibling of a player or coach pretty much every year for the last 15 years,” Brown said. “When I came into the program, it was in a really good place with a lot of tradition and success. There have been some rough years with several coaching changes since then and the program has lost some of that tradition, and I hope to be able to bring that back and some excitement for Richlands baseball along with it.”

One part of a new era for the baseball program at Richlands is a proposed on-campus facility. The Blues currently play their home games at Southwest Virginia Community College’s facility.

“This was a project that started back in 2018 or 2019 and most of the planning was done then, but COVID halted the plans at the time, but things have gotten moving again,” Brown said. “We are thankful the school board gave us the green light to start making it happen, but we are still responsible for all the funding at this point so that is the limiting factor right now. We hope to break ground very soon and have a playable field on campus in the next year or two.”

Richlands finished with a 10-14 record last season, dropping a 2-1 decision to Wise County Central in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament. Ace pitcher Ben Hale and soon-to-be four-year starter Dylan Brown are among the standouts returning for the Blue Tornado.

“I am really excited about this team,” Ben Brown said. “We have a lot of talent to throw out there and it's a junior-heavy team, so most of these guys will still be around for a couple years and they are itching to make some noise before they graduate, so I am really excited about the current direction of the program.”