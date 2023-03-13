BOYS BASKETBALL
FIRST TEAM
Evan Ramsey, Abingdon, sr.
Chantz Robinette, Ridgeview, sr.
Ethan Collins, Wise County Central, soph.
Dayton Osborne, Abingdon, sr.
Gunner Garrett, Gate City, jr.
Cannon Hill, Ridgeview, sr.
Eli McMurray, Gate City, jr.
Brynnen Pendergraft, Lee High, soph.
Reyshawn Anderson, Union, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Kam Bostic, Union
Porter Gobble, John Battle
Chance Boggs, Wise County Central
People are also reading…
Brayden Hammonds, Lee High
Brendan Cassidy, Gate City
Reece Ketron, Abingdon
Brayden Wharton, Union
Terran Owens, Ridgeview
HONORABLE MENTION
Abingdon – Luke Honaker, Beckett Dotson; Wise County Central – Casey Dotson, Braeden Church, Parker Collins; Gate City – Bo Morris, Ryland Mullins; John Battle – Gavin Ratliff, Eli Meade; Lee High – Caleb Leonard, Jacob Leonard; Ridgeview – Ryan O’Quinn, Koda Counts; Union – Paul Huff, Braxton Bunch, Peyton Honecyutt
Player of the Year: Evan Ramsey, Abingdon
Coach of the Year: Chris Hutton, Abingdon