BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Head coach David Boggs was home sick with a fever and his Tennessee High softball team was red-hot at Sullivan East on Thursday evening.

Rylee Fields pitched a complete-game shutout and four Vikings drove in two runs apiece in a 10-0, six-inning win against the Patriots.

The Vikings improved to 2-1 in the Upper Lakes Conference and 8-2 overall.

Fields struck out six while allowing a walk and three hits.

“Certain pitches, she’ll tell you if they’re on (early in the game),” Tennessee High assistant coach Sammi Chaffin said. “And she was on. It took her a little bit to get warm, but she got going and pitched great.”

Fields, a senior Johnson University signee, had sputtered some prior to Thursday.

“I felt really good going into that game, and I knew after the first inning that I was good,” Fields said. “I’ve honestly struggled a little bit this season, but this game showed that I was really myself again and I got it back.”

First baseman Maddi Hall went 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Ashley Worley was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Her two-run home run with one out in the fourth gave the Vikings a 6-0 lead.

“Ashley Worley cranked that ball,” Chaffin said.

Catcher Abby Haga was 3-for-4 with three runs. She also impressively threw out East leadoff batter Jayla Vance while she was trying to steal second base.

“She always does that,” Fields said. “I’m so confident in her. Abby’s really good. She always gets ‘em.”

Keeley Greene was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Kaylie Hughes was 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs, which came on a one-out double that she hit off the right-center field fence to give the Vikings a 9-0 lead in the fifth.

“Honestly, our whole lineup is stacked,” Fields said.

Indeed, Chaffin was most pleased with a bunt-and-run that nine-hole hitter Mazzy Wilson executed prior to Hughes’ double.

“We had a bunt-and-run on with a girl on second base and Mazzy Wilson stepped up and laid it down perfectly,” Chaffin said. “I was impressed with that. It was sweet.”

Fields also got some help from her friends in the field. Worley made a difficult bobbling catch on Nance’s line-drive and proceeded to double Carley Bradford off second base in the sixth. Vance was also robbed of a hit when Hughes made a diving catch on a sinking line-drive to end the third inning.

“Carley Bradford’s really stepped up for us,” East coach Michael Forrester said. “She’s in a competition for playing time and she’s looked good so far. Rylee’s a good pitcher. Getting the bat on it enough to get it out in the outfield against Rylee is pretty good. …

“Jayla didn’t have any luck. She walked the first time, got robbed on the line-drive and then the bobble in the last inning that looked like it was gonna get over her head.”

East (0-2, 2-10) made two miscues in the field, but Forrester was relatively pleased with the effort.

“Tennessee High’s pretty good,” he said. “And we made a couple of mistakes there in the second inning. But I told our girls, ‘Even if we play perfect defense they’re still gonna score seven or eight runs.’ They’re gonna score runs and, of course, Rylee is really good.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel like we played bad. We can play better. We can hit better. But I didn’t feel like we kicked it around or played a terrible game. We just didn’t play as good as we can, and we have to to have a chance against them.”

Keelye Fields hit a line-drive double in the fourth inning. It was East’s lone extra-base hit.

Tennessee High begins play in the Eastman Invitational with two games on Friday – at 4:30 p.m. against Dobyns-Bennett and at 9 p.m. against Halls.