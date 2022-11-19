Hi! My name is Alfie! I am 1 year and 6 months old! I am a chihuahua mix. I am... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Editor's Note: This breaking story is being updated as news evolves.
A Bristol, Virginia man has been charged with first-degree murder and another man is dead following a mid-day shooting on Inez Avenue Tuesday.
steals last season in helping Grundy advance to the state tournament. She had 20 double-doubles in 27 games played.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Slater Center auditorium erupted in applause Wednesday night as the Bristol Tennessee Beer Board denied an application fr…
Yet, there he was last Thursday scoring three points and pulling down an offensive rebound as VMI earned its first victory of the season, a 100-58 win over Penn State-New Kensington at Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia.
A few decades ago, Louis Perna II wanted see the country and figured the best way to behold it would be by foot.
The Virginia High Bearcats lost their leader to a serious injury on Saturday night, but the resilient and gutsy bunch from Bristol made sure they didn’t endure a season-ending loss as well.
As he’s gained a greater sense for the game of football in his second year playing the sport, Lebanon High School senior wide receiver Nick Belcher has still retained his sense of humor.
He’s a self-described jokester who enjoys making his teammates laugh.
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
Jones grew up in Richmond and played football at UVa in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.