Alexander jams with style

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Madison-Ridgeland Academy senior basketball star Harrison Alexander received a surprise Friday evening.

Five minutes after the MRA team bus rolled into Viking Hall for the semifinals of the Arby’s Classic, the 6-foot-6 Alexander was asked to enter the slam dunk contest.

“Several people came up to me because not many people were signed up at first,” Alexander said. “I told them I would do it if they could find me some shorts and shoes.”

Thanks to a Tennessee High assistant coach, Alexander took the court dressed in THS colors.

“I just went out there and did my thing after that,” Alexander

The bag of high-flying tricks for Alexander featured two different cradle dunks leading up to an inventive grand finale.

“My point guard came up with the idea,” Alexander said.

That point guard is Ole Miss basketball recruit Josh Hubbard. The 5-11 athlete has a mind-boggling 42-inch vertical jump and has been described as one of the most exciting prep players in the nation.

“Josh wanted to throw ball off the side of the backboard and have me come up to catch the ball and do a reverse dunk,” Alexander said.

To the delight of fans, coaches and opposing players, Alexander executed Hubbard’s plan en route to winning the event. Alexander then punctuated his act by hanging on the rim.

Ashton Magee, a 6-6 sophomore from Madison-Ridgeland, finished second.

“There was a little competition and talk with me and Ashton, but we loved it,” Alexander said.

One can only imagine what sort of show Hubbard would have put on.

“Josh is a really good dunker. He just wanted to save his legs for our semifinal game,” Alexander said. “I was going to do the same thing, and then I changed my mind at the last minute.”

The contest attracted five entrants, including 6-3 Tennessee High senior Creed Musick. Westminster Academy junior Jeremiah Police joined Alexander and Magee in the semifinals.

The slender Alexander, who has a 36-inch vertical jump, came to Bristol averaging 19 points and eight rebounds on the season. While Hubbard generates most of the headlines and highlights for MRA, Alexander has interest from a variety of colleges.

“I’ve been working hard on my game and doing well,” Alexander said. “This tournament is a good chance to show what I can do.”

Alexander proved an impressive point Friday, and he did it in unique fashion.

“That was actually my first dunk contest,” Alexander said. “I already had my first couple dunks in mind because I knew that I could make them. Things just came together on that last dunk.

Following his triumph, Alexander faced another surprise with an animated swarm of young autograph seekers.

“That was another first for me, but it went well. I never expected all this. It was a fun experience,” Alexander said.

Arby’s Classic

Saturday Schedule

Consolation: Tennessee High vs. Tabernacle, 11:30 a.m.

6th place: West Catholic vs. Pace Academy, 1 p.m.

5th place: Madison-Ridgeland vs. Christ School, 2:30 p.m.

Fun Factor Three Point Contest, 4 p.m.

3rd place: , 5 p.m.

Championship: , 6:30 p.m.