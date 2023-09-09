Tags
Eighteen high school football games will be played, including one tonight in Castlewood, and 17 more on Friday. Who are the favorites in each …
Tobias Reed's 22-yard field goal with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Abingdon defeated Gate City 17-14 for its…
BRISTOL, Va. – Merrick Buchanan put his best foot forward for Holston High School’s football team, even though his merits as the kicker for th…
It’s not a stretch to say that Chris Mabe was made to be an Appalachia Bulldog and that’s not just because many of his relatives with the same…
For instance, Union and Rye Cove have yet to surrender a point.
