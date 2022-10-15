 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Alabama-Tennessee Box

  • 0

No. 6 Tennessee 52, No. 3 Alabama 49

Alabama 7 13 15 14 — 49

Tennessee 21 7 6 18 — 52

First Quarter

TENN_Small 1 run (McGrath kick), 10:18.

ALA_Gibbs 8 run (Reichard kick), 7:59.

TENN_Hyatt 36 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 6:43.

TENN_Hyatt 11 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 3:59.

Second Quarter

ALA_FG Reichard 21, 14:07.

TENN_Fant 2 run (McGrath kick), 11:41.

ALA_J.Brooks 7 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 6:46.

ALA_FG Reichard 43, :36.

People are also reading…

Third Quarter

ALA_Gibbs 26 run (J.Brooks pass from Br.Young), 11:11.

TENN_Hyatt 60 pass from Hooker (kick failed), 10:16.

ALA_Gibbs 2 run (Reichard kick), 4:27.

Fourth Quarter

TENN_Hyatt 78 pass from Hooker (Fant pass from Hooker), 14:01.

ALA_Latu 1 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 8:38.

ALA_Turner 11 fumble return (Reichard kick), 7:49.

TENN_Hyatt 13 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 3:26.

TENN_FG McGrath 40, :00.

___

ALA TENN

First downs;31;29

Total Net Yards;569;567

Rushes-yards;31-114;39-182

Passing;455;385

Punt Returns;1-0;1-12

Kickoff Returns;4-56;1-10

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;35-52-0;21-31-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-14;1-7

Punts;3-38.333;1-31.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;17-130;6-39

Time of Possession;37:20;22:22

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Alabama, Gibbs 24-103, McClellan 3-15, Br.Young 4-(minus 4). Tennessee, J.Wright 12-71, Hooker 14-56, Small 12-53, Fant 1-2.

PASSING_Alabama, Br.Young 35-52-0-455. Tennessee, Hooker 21-30-1-385, Milton 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Alabama, Prentice 9-66, Latu 6-90, Brooks 6-79, Gibbs 5-48, McClellan 3-22, Burton 2-49, Bond 2-39, Earle 1-42, Holden 1-20. Tennessee, Hyatt 6-207, Keyton 5-78, Fant 3-24, McCoy 2-38, Small 2-20, Warren 2-13, J.Wright 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Alabama, Reichard 50.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Fifteen high school football games, 13 in Virginia and two in Tennessee will be played on Friday across the region. Check out who the favorites are. Let the arguments begin. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts