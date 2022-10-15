Alabama-Tennessee Box

No. 6 Tennessee 52, No. 3 Alabama 49
Alabama 7 13 15 14 — 49
Tennessee 21 7 6 18 — 52
First Quarter
TENN_Small 1 run (McGrath kick), 10:18.
ALA_Gibbs 8 run (Reichard kick), 7:59.
TENN_Hyatt 36 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 6:43.
TENN_Hyatt 11 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 3:59.
Second Quarter
ALA_FG Reichard 21, 14:07.
TENN_Fant 2 run (McGrath kick), 11:41.
ALA_J.Brooks 7 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 6:46.
ALA_FG Reichard 43, :36.
Third Quarter
ALA_Gibbs 26 run (J.Brooks pass from Br.Young), 11:11.
TENN_Hyatt 60 pass from Hooker (kick failed), 10:16.
ALA_Gibbs 2 run (Reichard kick), 4:27.
Fourth Quarter
TENN_Hyatt 78 pass from Hooker (Fant pass from Hooker), 14:01.
ALA_Latu 1 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 8:38.
ALA_Turner 11 fumble return (Reichard kick), 7:49.
TENN_Hyatt 13 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 3:26.
TENN_FG McGrath 40, :00.
___
ALA TENN
First downs;31;29
Total Net Yards;569;567
Rushes-yards;31-114;39-182
Passing;455;385
Punt Returns;1-0;1-12
Kickoff Returns;4-56;1-10
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;35-52-0;21-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-14;1-7
Punts;3-38.333;1-31.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;17-130;6-39
Time of Possession;37:20;22:22
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Alabama, Gibbs 24-103, McClellan 3-15, Br.Young 4-(minus 4). Tennessee, J.Wright 12-71, Hooker 14-56, Small 12-53, Fant 1-2.
PASSING_Alabama, Br.Young 35-52-0-455. Tennessee, Hooker 21-30-1-385, Milton 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Alabama, Prentice 9-66, Latu 6-90, Brooks 6-79, Gibbs 5-48, McClellan 3-22, Burton 2-49, Bond 2-39, Earle 1-42, Holden 1-20. Tennessee, Hyatt 6-207, Keyton 5-78, Fant 3-24, McCoy 2-38, Small 2-20, Warren 2-13, J.Wright 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Alabama, Reichard 50.