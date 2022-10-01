 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Football

Alabama QB Young exits with shoulder injury

  • 0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young suffered an AC joint injury in his shoulder and left No. 2 Alabama's 49-26 win over No. 20 Arkansas in the second quarter Saturday.

The Heisman Trophy winner came off the field after Alabama's fifth drive ended at its own 42, favoring his right arm and holding it close to his body after attempting a pass that went incomplete. The injury appeared to happen on the drive before after he was sacked by Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the game Young's status was day-to-day.

“Bryce has a little AC sprain in his shoulder. I think he’s OK. He doesn’t have a serious injury,” Saban said. “We didn’t think it was. He couldn't go back in the game today because I didn’t think he had much steam throwing the ball.”

Alabama hosts Texas A&M in its next game October 8. The Aggies were the only team to beat Alabama in the regular season last year as Young led the Crimson Tide to the national championship game against Georgia. Saban felt positive about his quarterback's recovery time.

People are also reading…

“He’s had these before and in a few days he’s responded really well,” Saban said. “We’ll just have to see how it goes.”

With Alabama up 28-7, Young returned to the sideline after halftime in full uniform. He did not re-enter the game on Alabama’s first second-half possession. He had thrown for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception when he left with 10:42 remaining in the first half.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced Young and led Alabama to five more touchdowns. Milroe was only 4 of 9 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown, but added 94 yards rushing and another score.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New hotel approved for The Falls

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

Luke Honaker’s late-game heroics and Toby Reid’s clutch kick were the highlights of a stunning comeback orchestrated by Abingdon High School on Friday night. Other winners were Honaker, J.I. Burton, Union, Graham, Ridgeview, Lee High and West Ridge. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Friday night has its usual array of high school football. Who is going to enter the weekend in a happy mood? Check out the BHC predictions for 13 games. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts