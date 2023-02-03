Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized and still needed university approval.
The South Bend Tribune was first to report that Rees was leaving his alma mater to join coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.
Rees is replacing Bill O'Brien, who left to take the offensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots. The former Houston Texans coach left last month to rejoin the Patriots, where he was an assistant before becoming Penn State's head coach in 2012.
Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, has been an assistant there since 2017 and offensive coordinator since 2020. He also spent a year with the San Diego Chargers in 2016 before returning to South Bend, Indiana.
- Virginia high school cancels basketball season after 22-year-old poses as JV player during game
- Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye
- Zoo lets you name a cockroach after an ex and have it fed to an animal. What are the most popular names?
- Virginia high school cancels basketball season after 22-year-old poses as JV player during game
- PREP HOOPS: Good win for Goodwin, Chilhowie Warriors over Lebanon Pioneers
- PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside, Twin Springs boys tied in Cumberland; Aly Wright (Virginia High), Evan Ramsey (Abingdon), Gatlin Hight (Rural Retreat), Ella Seymore (Abingdon), Sarah McPherson (Thomas Walker), Dawson Arnold (West Ridge) also among Friday stars
- LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Lomax to run next for UVa-Wise
- BRIEFS: Plethora of local athletes sign with colleges; Mac McClung (Gate City) scores 25 in G League; UVa-Wise, E&H men win SAC games
- Prep Roundup: Chantz Robinette (Ridgeview), Kayli Dunn (Twin Springs) reach milestones; J.I. Burton boys knock Eastside out of 1st; Evan Ramsey (Abingdon), Azzy Hammons (Eastside), Dante Worley (Virginia High), Ella Moss (Marion) among stars
- PREP HOOPS: McAmis, Warriors girls force tie atop Mountain 7 with Gate City; Central boys beat Blue Devils for first time in history of varsity program
- Social worker killed client during knife fight, Virginia authorities say
- Basketball setting foundation at SWCC
- PREP BASEBALL: John Battle, LCA to meet twice in the spring
- PREP HOOPS: Former Union star Sean Cusano shining for Hilton Head Prep
- Meet the finalists for Bristol, Tennessee city manager
The 30-year-old Rees was wooed by Brian Kelly when he left Notre Dame for LSU and by Miami last year, but decided to stay and work for first-year coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame finished 9-4 last season.
Notre Dame’s offense has been solid statistically under Rees, ranking 45th (last season), 43rd (2021) and 39th (2020) nationally in yards per play.
Alabama will be breaking in a new starting quarterback next season after Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young declared for the NFL draft.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!