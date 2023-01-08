Winter Forage Conference and Beginning beekeeper course planned

VFGC Winter Conference

Join Virginia Forage and Grassland Council at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, at the Wytheville Meeting Center in Wytheville, Virginia, as we explore how Stockmanship, Infrastructure, and Forage Management can work together to work for you. Speakers and topics are as follows:

Curt Pate has worked across the U. S. to teach effective stockmanship principles. His “for profit” approach highlights the increased economic benefits of handling stock correctly — not only chute side, but in the field as well. Curt will discuss how to calm and settle livestock when moving them to new pasture, how to use stockmanship to encourage more uniform grazing, how to adapt your management to the forage resource, and much more.

Johnny Rogers and his wife Sharon are first generation farmers who have become leaders in North Carolina’s pasture-based livestock industry. In addition to selling Red Angus bulls and bred heifers, the Rogers finish beef cattle and sheep for wholesale buyers, and sell various meat products at local farmer’s markets. They operate Rogers Cattle Co. on 450 acres in Roxboro, NC.

Lewis Sapp has worked for many years as a technical expert in the fencing industry, including both temporary, permanent, and electric fencing systems. Lewis will discuss designing or modifying existing fencing and watering systems to improve management flexibility and enhance pasture utilization.

The cost is $50 for VFGC members and $60 for non-members. Register online at vaforages.org.

Beginning Beekeeper Course

A beginning beekeepers’ course will be held in the Executive Auditorium of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The class will start at 9 a.m. with registration and end at 3:30 p.m. Topics covered in the class include Honeybee Biology, Equipment Needed, Where and How to Get Bees, Locating the Apiary, Seasonal Management, Integrated Hive Management, and Nectar Sources. Every effort will be made to answer those basic questions that beginning beekeepers will have including equipment assembly, introduction of package bees to the hive, capturing swarms, inspecting the hive, etc.

The cost of the class is $35 and is limited to 100 participants. Pre-register by sending a check payable to the Highlands Beekeepers Association to: Washington County Extension Office, 234 W. Valley St., Suite B, Abingdon, VA 24210 or register on-line at HighlandsBeekeepers.com. The class is sponsored by the Washington County Extension Office and the Highlands Beekeepers Association. Call the Extension Office at (276) 676-6309 if you have questions.