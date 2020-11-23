Wellness center staff members help save Wythe County man

John Salmon died this year.
Twice.
Both times, there were people nearby able to revive the retired Marine.
His first brush with death occurred the afternoon of April 29 when he used an electrical tool to burn designs into some wood while in his workshop at his wife’s business, Mattress By Appointment. As he held a metal clip in each hand, an electrical current ran between them, electrocuting him.
His wife, Sandra, heard him scream and ran to the back of the store, where she found him lying in a fetal position on the floor and gasping for breath. She smelled something burning.
“I knew he needed help,” she said.
A customer started life-saving measures while Sandra dialed 911. Next door, at Richardson Ambulance Service, two paramedics heard the call go out; one grabbed a defibrillator, and together they raced to help.
“He was completely knocked out and was gasping for air,” Sandra said. “He went into cardiac arrest.”
Salmon was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina, where he remained for a week. While there, he was laid on ice for two days to slow his organs so they would not have to work so hard to keep him alive, Sandra said. When discharged, he headed to six weeks of rehab at the McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond to improve some cognitive issues.
All went well after that — John and Sandra even married in August.
Jump ahead to Sept. 29 when a recovered Salmon worked out at the Wytheville Wellness Center. Trim and muscular, Salmon had worked out every day for 50 years. He had just completed a vigorous 2 miles on the treadmill when he walked over to a weight machine and sat down.
He doesn’t remember much after that.
Fitness Coordinator Brandon Wolford was manning the desk in the gym’s fitness area when a patron hollered for him to come quick. Salmon had blacked out at the weight machine.
“I knew he was in bad shape,” Wolford said. He told a female patron to call 911. She ran up to the check-in desk and yelled for someone to call for help. Receptionist Charlene Abate-Bowles jumped into action. Grabbing the defibrillator that stays on the wall behind the front desk, she ran to the fitness area.
Meanwhile, Zach Dillon looked over from the pool and noticed the commotion across the hall. As the aquatics coordinator and swim team coach, he is well-versed in CPR and using the defibrillator because the lifeguards who report to him train once a month on life-saving techniques.
When Dillon reached the scene, he and Wolford checked Salmon’s vital signs; his breathing was labored. In the next instant, it stopped altogether.
The two men lifted Salmon to the floor. Dillon began CPR, and when Abate-Bowling arrived, Wolford cut open Salmon’s shirt and helped attach the defibrillator that shocked the life back into the 71-year-old.
Still, Dillon continued CPR while Abate-Bowling held Salmon’s head.
“I was just trying to comfort him, rubbing his head and hair,” she said. “I just wanted him to know that someone was with him.”
In minutes, the Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department arrived to take over and transport Salmon to Wythe County Community Hospital. Later, he was transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where doctors placed two stents in the area of his left heart valve.
“I was almost a widow at one month married,” Sandra Salmon said.
She and her husband both feel blessed to have been around people who weren’t afraid to act when he needed help.
“You can have all the training and knowledge in the world, but you have to have the confidence to do it,” he said. “You’ve got to have that little bit of courage to say, ‘I’m putting myself on the line.’”
During the Oct. 26 Wytheville Town Council meeting, Mayor Beth Taylor honored the recreation center employees, including Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Crystal Hylton, with certificates of appreciation. Dispatchers Santana Crowder, Jamie Grubb and Cody Mutter were also recognized, along with the C shift from the Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department, whose members responded to both calls.
Taylor said the Council was proud of all of the employees for saving Salmon’s life and thanked everyone involved. Fire and Rescue Chief Marc Brade said he wanted to acknowledge the recreation center staff members “for their willingness to react, to render care and to help save this gentleman’s life.”
During the meeting, Salmon said he is the end result of the many years of work, training and dedication of the employees and first responders.
“I and we need to understand how this group of men and women are the ones dedicated to keeping our heads above water in the struggle against death, keeping property safe in the struggle over resources,” he said. “They have a saying in the military: ‘The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war.’ I am a product of your sweat, and today, I thank you for that.”
