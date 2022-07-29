Watch Now - McLeish has Abingdon Farmers Market growing like a weed

ABINGDON, Va. --- The phrase “If you build it, they will come” couldn’t be more fitting for a local farmers market manager whose inventive management skills have helped him to reach a record number of vendors this season.

Five years after David McLeish took the reins as manager of the Abingdon market, the weekly marketplace---a community centerpiece, of sorts--- is bursting at the seams having grown to as many as 75 vendors this summer.

When that happens, McLeish relocates overflowing vendor spaces next door to the lawn of the Fields Penn House.

Before that, McLeish also added 10 spaces on the grass along the walkway and five more vendor spaces down the sidewalk next to the pavilion.

“We had no idea how quickly we would outgrow the facility,” McLeish said.

Tonya Triplett, director of economic development and tourism in Abingdon whose office is in the newly-restored Fields Penn House, sees the arrangement as a positive collaboration.

“My vision for the lawn was for it to be used as often as possible so it just made sense that the Abingdon Farmers Market use the space for the vendors who are on a waiting list,” Triplett said. “We signed a memorandum of understanding with him and worked out the details so he can utilize the lawn on the days he needs it.”

It’s not the first time McLeish has finagled extra vendor spaces with the town. He also moved a winter holiday winter inside the Abingdon Train Station Depot last year, allowing numerous crafters to sell their wares in a heated setting.

“That’s just one example of the good working relationship we have with the town of Abingdon,” he said.

According to McLeish, the award-winning, year-round market is one of the largest farmers markets in a 50-mile radius, offering Saturday and Tuesday markets.

For the past 10 years, the local farmers market has won Best Farmers Market in Southwest Virginia, awarded by “Virginia Living Magazine.”

Attracting as many as 1,500 shoppers each week, the market hosts vendors from as far away as Rural Retreat, Big Stone Gap and Nicklesville in Virginia to Jonesborough, Tennessee.

A shopping experience

The community event continues to evolve 15 years after the town funded the more than 600-square-foot pavilion on the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street.

While fresh produce is the main staple at the Abingdon market, McLeish welcomes homemade crafts, food demonstrations, and even live music to listen to while shopping.

For customers at the market, it’s all about the experience, McLeish said.

The savory aromas of grilled hamburgers and sautéed vegetables sometimes fill the air at the market, inviting people to see what’s going on.

Market shoppers can walk from table to table while enjoying a blueberry scone from Mehl’s Bakery or sample a hamburger made from locally-harvest beef from Stormbrew Farm, all while listening to local musicians perform from time to time.

“Market shopping can make you feel at home. It’s more personable than shopping at a grocery store,” he said.

Being able to connect with the hands that grow their food is important to market shoppers. Meeting the producers at the market can give consumers a better idea of where their food comes from and how it’s grown.

“I think market shoppers develop an appreciation and respect for our local farmers,” McLeish said.

Humming right along

Even if you arrive first thing on Saturday morning to buy some tomatoes, or maybe a dozen ears of fresh corn at the Abingdon Farmers Market, chances are McLeish has been up for hours, preparing for another busy day of sales.

Before closing on a Saturday this time of year, McLeish will have helped customers locate produce, answer questions from vendors, keeps vendor spaces organized, and coordinate setup and tear-down at the pavilion.

When he returns home after the four-hour market, he’ll use the photos he took of vendor booths to post on Facebook. Social media, he said, is one of his best marketing tools.

Vendors agree the manager keeps the market humming right along.

“David does a lot. He makes sure each vendor has everything they need at the market. Honestly, this is the best farmers market we’ve ever been to, and we’ve been treated like family since we came here,” said Sonja Whalen, who along with her mother Ulrike Whalen, sells “Oma’s Eats & Treats” at the market.

A model for success

McLeish said his model for a successful market simply focuses on getting the word out with “consistent messages” delivered primarily by social media and word of mouth, although he’s done a few television appearances and other speaking engagements.

“I’ve talked to people who live very close to the market that didn’t realize we are here,” he said. “Some people still don’t realize we are open year round even on days when it’s 20 degrees outside.

“When that happens, I gather the vendors together, drop the curtains, and put two patio heaters among us. We get fairly comfortable.”

“The vendors really make my job easy with the quality food they bring,” McLeish said.

The fruits and vegetables sold at the farmers market are the freshest available, unlike some grocery store produce that travels long distances or sits for weeks in storage.

“One of the best things about the market is the great variety it offers. For example, we have vendors who bring all types of tomatoes---hydroponic, heirloom, and standard varieties,” he said.

McLeish said the pandemic actually helped the Abingdon market in the long run.

“Shoppers found out we had specific items they couldn’t find at the grocery stores. Once you get people in the habit of buying at the market, they quickly notice the difference in the freshness and taste.”

McLeish said the market serves the community by supporting healthy lifestyles and diets.

The market matches up to $25 on purchases made with Electronic Benefit Transfers (EBT), an electronic system that allows state welfare departments to issue benefits via a magnetically encoded payment card.

“Last year, we gave out $8,500 in matched dollars. We’re trying to get fresh fruits and vegetables into the hands of low-income shoppers.”

The relationship between the farmer and the consumer is a vital one, however, building relationships with community partners is important as well.

During the Virginia Highlands Festival, an “Eat Smart, Move More” program featured a kids scavenger hunt at the market as a way to introduce young eaters to healthy foods.

Sponsored by the Washington County Extension, the Healthy Kids Bucks program awards children $10 to spend at the market towards fresh fruits, fresh veggies or eggs.

‘Something to offer’

Surprisingly, the market manager didn’t grow a garden of his own until he moved to Washington County in 2002.

McLeish spent his earlier career working for an architectural mill work company as a production schedule coordinator and shipping fulfillment warehouse manager.

Managing people and projects continues to be strong skill for the market manager.

After purchasing a farm in Meadowview, McLeish and his wife added six alpacas to the family. What started out as a way to keep grass eaten has ended up as a business to raise, breed, and sell the alpacas and the products made from their fibers.

They currently keep 54 alpacas on their farm, “Dreamland Alpacas” in Meadowview.

Shortly after moving here, the position for managing the farmers market opened and McLeish decided to apply.

“With my management and retail background, I felt like I had something to offer that could help build the market,” he said. “I get pleasure at seeing everything come together at the market. The camaraderie among the people we see every week is one of the best parts.

“It’s like we’re one big family.”

The Abingdon Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street. Follow the market on Facebook or check out the website at www.abingdonfarmersmarket.com.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.