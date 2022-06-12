Tri-State Beef Cattle Conference set for Aug. 4

The 14th annual Tri-State Beef Cattle Conference will be held at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center in Blountville on Thursday, Aug. 4.

This year’s conference will address topics of interest to both stocker and cow-calf producers. The conference will be a one-day event and will include educational sessions covering such topics as stocker health, finished cattle price transparency legislation, beef cattle outlook, knowing where you stand on profitability and antibiotic prescription requirements.

There will once again be virtual tours of operations from each of the three states and then a time of questions and answers with the producers themselves.

A trade show will be open during the conference, with many of the organizations involved in the region’s beef industry there for participants to meet and learn more about their products and services.

The conference will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and the program beginning at 9:20 a.m. The trade show will open at 8 a.m. A steak dinner will be served at noon.

The meeting is being sponsored by the University of Tennessee Extension, Virginia Cooperative Extension and North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Registration information and complete details will be available through your county Extension Office.

Registration for the conference is $20 through July 22 and $25 after July 22. Additional information can be obtained from your local Extension office, or on the web at https://www.apsc.vt.edu/extensionandoutreach/beef-extension.html.

The program topics and speakers are as follows: “Finished Cattle Price Transparency and Legislation,” Charley Martinez — assistant professor and Extension specialist, University of Tennessee; “Stocker Cattle Receiving Simulation,” John Groves, DVM — Livestock Veterinary Service, Eldon, Missouri; “Knowing Where You Stand: 5 Standards to Profitability,” David Bilderback — area farm management specialist, University of Tennessee; “Market Outlook,” James Mitchell — livestock economist, University of Arkansas; “Antibiotic Prescription Requirements, Asian Long-Horn Tick and Theileria,” John Currin, DVM, DABVP — clinical associate professor, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine; and “Virtual Tours and Panel Discussion” with three beef producers from North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Mail your registration, made payable to AFCA to Tri-State Beef Conference, c/o Phil Blevins, 234 W. Valley St., Suite B, Abingdon, VA 24210.

Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.